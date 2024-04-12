Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour

Join this 10k running tour which transports you back into time to Victorian East London. Starting and finishing at Aldgate Station, it will weave through hidden alleys and lanes, immersing participants in the rich history of the Whitechapel Murders and its social context.

Led by an expert tour guide, runners will discover more about the stories of Jack the Ripper's victims and look to solve the age-old question of the identity of the murderer.