Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
£24
About
This 10k running tour takes participants back to the Victorian era and the time of the Whitechapel Murders, so is ideal for history buffs and true crime lovers. Learn the chilling story of Jack the Ripper whilst exploring East London and guess who he might have been as you delve into the history of the murders.
10k
Sat, Apr 27, 2024
London, United Kingdom
5(3 Reviews)
The event experience
Scenery
Where and when
Location
Aldgate, Aldgate High St, London EC3N 1AH, UK
Start times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
10k: 7:00 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
10k
10km
£24
Route information
Join this 10k running tour and travel back into time to Victorian East London. Starting and finishing at Aldgate Station, you weave through hidden alleys and lanes, immersing yourself in the rich history of the Whitechapel Murders and the social context of the time.
Led by an expert tour guide, runners will discover more about the stories of the women involved and look to solve the age-old question - Who was Jack the Ripper?
What's included
- Guided history tour
- Digital photos
- Finish-line snack
How to get there
Aldgate, Aldgate High St, London EC3N 1AH, UK
By Public Transport
The tour starts at Aldgate Station, which lies on the Circle and Metropolitan lines. The nearby tube station of Tower Hill has services on the District line.
Fenchurch Street Station is located a 7 minute walk away, and has regular services that run to Southend, Grays and Basildon.
Event day logistics
19:00 Tour starts
21:30 Approximate finish time
Pace
This tour is open to all levels of runner, with the guide doing their utmost to accommodate the pace of the gentlest runner in the group.
However, please be prepared to run the full distance as opposed to walking. For groups of over 10 runners, there will be a designated back-runner in place.
FAQs
Do I have to be an experienced runner to do the Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour?
This tour welcomes runners of all abilities, but participants should be able to run the full distance of 10k without walking.
Where does the Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour start and finish?
The tour starts and finishes at Aldgate Station in central London.
How long does the Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour last?
The tour should take approximately 2.5 hours.
Reviews
5.0
3 reviews
