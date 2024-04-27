Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
About
Join this spine-tingling 10k running tour exploring East London. Led by a dedicated guide and open to all abilities, this tour will immerse participants in the story of Jack the Ripper and the notorious Whitechapel Murders.
5(1 Review)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Aldgate, Aldgate High St, London EC3N 1AH, UK
Start times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
10k : 6:30 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
10k
10km
£24
Route information
Join this 10k running tour and travel back into time to Victorian East London. Starting and finishing at Aldgate Station, you weave through hidden alleys and lanes, immersing yourself in the rich history of the Whitechapel Murders and the social context of the time.
Led by an expert tour guide, runners will discover more about the stories of the women involved and look to solve the age-old question - Who was Jack the Ripper?
What's included
- Guided history tour
- Digital photos
- Finish-line snack
How to get there
Aldgate, Aldgate High St, London EC3N 1AH, UK
By Public Transport
The tour starts at Aldgate Station, which lies on the Circle and Metropolitan lines. The nearby tube station of Tower Hill has services on the District line.
Fenchurch Street Station is located a 7 minute walk away, and has regular services that run to Southend, Grays and Basildon.
Event day logistics
18:30 Tour starts
21:00 Approximate finish time
Pace
This tour will be run at a sub-11 minute mile pace.
FAQs
How long does the Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour take?
The tour should take approximately 2.5 hours.
Do I have to be an experienced runner to do the Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour?
This tour welcomes runners of all abilities. Please note that this tour will be run at a sub-11 minute mile pace, and that participants should be able to run the full distance of 10k without walking.
Where does the Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour start and finish?
The tour begins and ends at Aldgate Station in central London.
Reviews
5.0
1 reviews
