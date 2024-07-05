July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)

Secondary header image
Camera
1 / 5
Secondary header image
Secondary header image
Camera
2 +
logo

Heart
Not quite ready to book?

Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.

£20 - £75
About
Take part in this early July run in Shropshire. Choose to run a marathon, half marathon or 7 mile distance, or take on two marathons or half marathons in two days! Perfect for runners from all walks of life, this event boasts a great community feel, a bespoke medal, and a fun day out.
PathWithPin
7 Miles, Half Marathon, Marathon, and 1 more
View details
Calendar
Sat, Jul 6, 2024
View logistics
LocationPin
Telford, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Tick

Best price guarantee

Tick

Official booking partner

We're #1 in customer satisfaction

Invite friends, earn credit

After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with How Hard Can it be.

Where and when
Location
Coalport Village Hall, 34 Coalport High St, Telford TF8 7HT, UK
Start times
Saturday, Jul 6, 2024
7 Miles: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon: 9:00 AMMarathon: 9:00 AMVirtual Run - Half Marathon or Marathon: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)
7 Miles
Distance
7mi
£28
Half Marathon
Distance
13.1mi
£35 - £70
Marathon
Distance
26.2mi
£38 - £75
Virtual Run - Half Marathon or Marathon
Distance
13.1mi
£20
Route information
This summer running event is based in Ironbridge Valley in Shropshire and offers marathon, half marathon and 7 mile distances, as well as a virtual run.
Starting at Race HQ at Coalport Village Hall, runners can take on this lapped course. Half marathon runners will complete 2 laps, and marathon runners 3 laps. The route will be run along a mixture of tracks and paths and runners are recommended to wear road shoes.
The full routes can be found hereExternalLink and downloaded to Garmin watches.
What's included
  • Finisher's medal
  • Aid station
  • Parking on site
  • Marked course
LocationOnMap
How to get there
Coalport Village Hall, 34 Coalport High St, Telford TF8 7HT, UK
Get full directionsExternalLink
Parking
There will be parking available on site.
Event day logistics
09:00 All races start
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter the marathon and half marathon.
Dual Entry
Runners are able to take on 2 Marathons/Half Marathons in 2 days by entering the July the Turd event on the 6th, and the Independence Day event on the 7th of July.
How Hard Can it be's logo
How Hard Can it be
View more How Hard Can it be eventsExternalLink
FAQs
How old do I have to be to enter the July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)?
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter the Marathon or Half Marathon distances.
ChevronLeft
IS there parking at the July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)?
Yes, there will be parking available at the event.
ChevronLeft
When will I receive more information about the July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)?
Runners will be emailed full instructions approximately 7-10 days before the event.
ChevronLeft
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks

Battersea ParkRichmond Park

Popular Categories

Running EventsHalf MarathonsHalf Ironman TriathlonsLondon Half MarathonsObstacle Course Events

£20 - £75
Company
About usBlogCareersContact us
Policies
Terms of usePayment termsRefund PolicyPrivacy
Office

8th Floor, Orion House, 5 Upper St Martins Lane,

London, WC2H 9EA

Reg number 10083277

Follow Us
image
🇺🇸