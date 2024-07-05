July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)
July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)
£20 - £75
About
Take part in this early July run in Shropshire. Choose to run a marathon, half marathon or 7 mile distance, or take on two marathons or half marathons in two days! Perfect for runners from all walks of life, this event boasts a great community feel, a bespoke medal, and a fun day out.
7 Miles, Half Marathon, Marathon, and 1 more
Sat, Jul 6, 2024
Telford, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Coalport Village Hall, 34 Coalport High St, Telford TF8 7HT, UK
Start times
Saturday, Jul 6, 2024
7 Miles: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon: 9:00 AMMarathon: 9:00 AMVirtual Run - Half Marathon or Marathon: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)
7 Miles
7mi
£28
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35 - £70
Marathon
26.2mi
£38 - £75
Virtual Run - Half Marathon or Marathon
13.1mi
£20
Route information
This summer running event is based in Ironbridge Valley in Shropshire and offers marathon, half marathon and 7 mile distances, as well as a virtual run.
Starting at Race HQ at Coalport Village Hall, runners can take on this lapped course. Half marathon runners will complete 2 laps, and marathon runners 3 laps. The route will be run along a mixture of tracks and paths and runners are recommended to wear road shoes.
The full routes can be found here and downloaded to Garmin watches.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Aid station
- Parking on site
- Marked course
How to get there
Coalport Village Hall, 34 Coalport High St, Telford TF8 7HT, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be parking available on site.
Event day logistics
09:00 All races start
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter the marathon and half marathon.
Dual Entry
Runners are able to take on 2 Marathons/Half Marathons in 2 days by entering the July the Turd event on the 6th, and the Independence Day event on the 7th of July.
FAQs
How old do I have to be to enter the July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)?
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter the Marathon or Half Marathon distances.
IS there parking at the July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)?
Yes, there will be parking available at the event.
When will I receive more information about the July the Turd (7 Miler, Half & Marathon)?
Runners will be emailed full instructions approximately 7-10 days before the event.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£20 - £75