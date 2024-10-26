Lancing 10k

Lancing 10k
About
This scenic 10k hugs the beautiful Lancing coastline and provides runners with some amazing sea views. Largely flat and fast, this course is perfect for experienced runners to grab a PB and beginners to try out running a 10k distance. No matter your ability, every runner will get a bespoke medal.
10k
Sun, Oct 27, 2024
Lancing, United Kingdom
4.4
(88 Reviews)
All reviews
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Perch on Lancing Beach, 28 Brighton Rd, Lancing BN15 8RA, UK
Start times
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
10k: 11:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Lancing 10k
10k
Distance
10km
£16
Route information
This 10k along the Lancing Coastline is the perfect way to spend a seaside Sunday.
The out and back course starts and ends at the quaint coastal restaurant of the Perch on Lancing Seafront, with a turning point at Burlington Hotel Worthing Seafront.
The course will be run along scenic seafront pathways, and will be mostly flat, offering runners the perfect reason to get out onto the course.
Celebrate in style with a delicious meal at the Perch, and make a day of it by exploring the quaint town of Lancing, away from the hustle and bustle of Brighton.
What's included
  • Bespoke medal
  • Trophies for Top 3 Runners
  • Accurately measured course
  • Changing facilities and toilets
  • Bag drop
  • First aid
How to get there
Perch on Lancing Beach, 28 Brighton Rd, Lancing BN15 8RA, UK
Address: Perch on Lancing Beach, 28 Brighton Rd, Lancing BN15 8RA, UK
Parking:
There will be plenty of parking available at £1.50 - £2.00 for the day.
By Public Transport
The 700 Bus will take you close to the start line and the nearest British Rail station is Lancing, which is about a 10 minute walk from the start line.
Event day logistics
11:00 10k Start
Registration
Please arrive at least 30 minutes before the start time to ensure you have ample time to collect your race number and timing chip from registration.
MCC Promotions
FAQs
Will there be bag drop for the Lancing Seafront 10k 2024?
Yes, bag drop will be available at the start/finish line.
Will there be toilets and changing facilities at the Lancing Seafront 10k 2024?
Yes, there will be toilets and a place to change right by the start/finish line.
Can I register for the Lancing Seafront 10k 2024 on the day?
Yes, however, registering ahead of time online is recommended for availability and lower price.
Reviews
4.4
88 reviews
