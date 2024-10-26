Lancing 10k

This 10k along the Lancing Coastline is the perfect way to spend a seaside Sunday.

The out and back course starts and ends at the quaint coastal restaurant of the Perch on Lancing Seafront, with a turning point at Burlington Hotel Worthing Seafront.

The course will be run along scenic seafront pathways, and will be mostly flat, offering runners the perfect reason to get out onto the course.

Celebrate in style with a delicious meal at the Perch, and make a day of it by exploring the quaint town of Lancing, away from the hustle and bustle of Brighton.