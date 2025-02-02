Lavenham Railway 10k
Lavenham Railway 10k
£24 - £26
4.8
About
Prepare to get muddy on this beautiful 10k trail loop. Take in the history as you run through the medieval streets of Lavenham and onto the fun disused railway. Come along for the trail heaven you'll find yourself in.
10k
Sun, Feb 2, 2025
Lavenham, United Kingdom
4.8(54 Reviews)
The event experience
Scenery
Where and when
Location
Church St, Lavenham, Sudbury CO10, UK
Start times
Sunday, Feb 2, 2025
10k: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Lavenham Railway 10k
10k
10km
1 Loop
£24 - £26
Route information
This route will explore a scenic 10k trail loop through the medieval high street onto a disused railway that guarantees to get all runners covered in thick soggy mud.
It is a multi terrain course, including stretches of footpath and quiet rural roads.
What's included
- Finisher's medals
- Podium trophies for top three male and females
- Water stations
- Stunning route
How to get there
Parking
There is a free car park available for use at the starting location.
By Train
The closest train station is Sudbury. From there it is possible to get a bus service to Lavenham.
Event day logistics
09:00 10k starts
Please make sure to arrive in plenty of time before the event starts to meet up with the run leader and your fellow runners.
Age requirements
You must be 16 or older at the time of this event.
Facilities
There will be toilets at the start of the trail run.
Cupless Race
Please note this is a cupless race. Water will be available for you to refill your own bottles/cups.
FAQs
When does the Lavenham Railway 10k start?
The guided run will start at 9:00am.
Is there a car park available at the Lavenham Railway 10k?
Yes, there will be a car park available at the starting location.
What kit do I need to bring to the Lavenham Railway 10k?
Please bring trail shoes and a spare set of clothing as this run guarantees to get all entrants wet and muddy.
Reviews
4.8
54 reviews
£24 - £26