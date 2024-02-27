Let’s Do This x Runna Run Club - February Edition

Join us every month for a 5k run around Clapham Common, discounted burritos and salad bowls from Tortilla and a good catch-up with the Let’s Do This x Runna communities.

Every month we’ll also have free samples and product trials from specially selected partners, so you’ll always have a chance to try something new and exciting - this month we have Brooks who will have their brand new Glycerin 21 ExternalLink trainers available to trial as part of the session!

ALL paces welcome (we’ll have various groups leaving at different speeds so everyone will have someone to run with).