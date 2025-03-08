Loggerheads Autumn Trail Races - 7k & 14k
Loggerheads Autumn Trail Races - 7k & 14k
£17.50 - £19.50
Run through the scenic Loggerheads Country Park next Autumn. The course boasts various challenges to navigate, including riverside paths and rarely trodden forest tracks. Come for the calming natural surroundings or for the unique finisher's medal.
10k, 5k Canicross and 5k
Sat, Mar 8, 2025
Mold, United Kingdom
4.6(33 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Loggerheads Country Park, Ruthin Rd, Mold CH7 5LH, UK
Start times
Saturday, Mar 8, 2025
10k: 8:20 AM5k Canicross: 8:35 AM5k: 8:40 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Loggerheads Autumn Trail Races - 7k & 14k
5k
5km
£17.50
10k
10km
£19.50
5k Canicross
5km
£17.50
Route information
The looped course takes runners through Loggerhead Country Park's most beautiful spots. The trail route is occasionally challenging, giving runners a taste of everything from riverbanks to isolated tracks up in the forest.
The first half includes some steep steps so take a steady pace for the first half so you don't wear yourself out. The second half is made up of some downhill running, before flattening out towards the finish.
Runners will experience some stunning views during this course, as Loggerheads Country Park is notable for its leafy valley, sheer cliffs, and rolling hills.
This is a 7k lapped route, meaning 14k runners will run the loop twice.
Total elevation gain: 757ft (per lap)
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Post-race treats at the on-site cafe
- Marshalled course
- Distance-marked route
How to get there
Loggerheads Country Park, Ruthin Rd, Mold CH7 5LH, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is parking available in Loggerheads Country Park. It is recommended to car share where possible to ensure you can get a space and to also minimise your impact on the environment.
By Public Transport
Buckley station is the closest train station to the start, situated around 7 miles away. From here, walk around 20 minutes to Penymynydd School and then ride the x1 bus, alighting at We Three Loggerheads. The entrance to Loggerheads Country Park is a short 5-minute walk from here.
Event day logistics
07:30 - 08:15 Registration
08:20 14k race starts
08:35 7k Canicross starts
08:40 5 rac7ke starts
*Please note that there no cut-off time for this event. Please do take your time and run at your own pace.
Race Pack
You must collect your race pack from the registration desk on the morning of the event. Your race pack will include your bib number and timing tag
Age Requirements
All entrants of this event must be aged 14 and over in order to participate in the 5 mile race and 16 or over for the 10 mile.
Spectator Info
The event is known for its friendly atmosphere, so bring your friends and family along to add to the support.
Afterwards, supporters can enjoy the picturesque country park for themselves.
FAQs
Is there a cut-off time for the Loggerheads Trail 5 & 10 Mile event?
No, there is no cut-off time for this event. Please take your time and run at your own pace.
What do I need to bring to the Loggerheads Trail 5 & 10 Mile?
This is an off-road event, so trail running shoes are advised.
Are there catering facilities at the Loggerheads Trail 5 & 10 Mile?
The cafe at Loggerhead will be open afterwards for some well-earned refreshments.
Where can I find results for the Loggerheads Trail 5 & 10 Mile?
Head to the event organiser website, Out-Fit to see where you finished.
Is the Canicross part of the 5 Mile race at the Loggerheads Trail 5 & 10 Mile?
The Canicross runs the same route but sets off slightly before the 5 mile race.
Reviews
4.6
33 reviews
Friendly atmosphere
Challenging course
£17.50 - £19.50