Loggerheads Autumn Trail Races - 7k & 14k

The looped course takes runners through Loggerhead Country Park's most beautiful spots. The trail route is occasionally challenging, giving runners a taste of everything from riverbanks to isolated tracks up in the forest.

The first half includes some steep steps so take a steady pace for the first half so you don't wear yourself out. The second half is made up of some downhill running, before flattening out towards the finish.

Runners will experience some stunning views during this course, as Loggerheads Country Park is notable for its leafy valley, sheer cliffs, and rolling hills.

This is a 7k lapped route, meaning 14k runners will run the loop twice.

Total elevation gain: 757ft (per lap)