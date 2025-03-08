Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2025
£18 - £19.50
About
OutFit will be back at Loggerheads next March for this incredibly popular trail running event. Great for runners of all abilities, and dogs with a canicross option. Come for the bespoke finisher's medal, for the physical challenge, or the stunning country park views.
10k, 5k and 5k Canicross
Sat, Mar 8, 2025
Mold, United Kingdom
4.4(46 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
14 A494, Mold CH7 5LH, UK
Start times
Saturday, Mar 8, 2025
10k: 8:30 AM5k: 8:45 AM5k Canicross: 8:50 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2025
10k
10km
£19.50
5k
5km
£18
5k Canicross
5km
£18
Route information
Terrain: Trail
Elevation: Undulating
Route type: Loop
Starting and finishing at the Loggerheads Country Park visitor centre, runners will be taken on a 5k loop around the stunning Loggerheads Country Park.
With woodland tracks, technical descents, some road running, and the infamous steps, this race is perfect for everyone.
The 10k race will cover two loops of the 5k track.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Refreshment Stations
- On-site car parking
- Fully marked and marshalled event
How to get there
14 A494, Mold CH7 5LH, UK
Parking
There will be plenty of parking available on site.
Event day logistics
08:30 10k starts
08:45 5k Canicross starts
08:50 5k starts
Start, finish, registration and facilities will be Loggerheads Country Park visitor centre.
It is recommended that runners arrive at least 45 minutes in advance to leave enough time to register and warm up.
Age Requirements
The 5k is open to runners aged 11 and over and the 10k is open to runners aged 15 and over.
Spectator Info
Spectators are encouraged to come along and make the race day atmosphere even more electric.
FAQs
Can I enter the Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k on the day?
Entries will close when the race is at capacity, so it is very unlikely that there will be entries available on the day.
Am I allowed to invite family and friends to support me at the Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k?
Of course! You are allowed to invite as many people as you would like to join and support.
What kind of ability do you have to be to enter the Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k?
All abilities are completely welcome, and while it is a tough route, it's completely doable for first time trail runners. Experienced runners can sign up to challenge themselves and shoot for a PB.
Can I run with my dog at the Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k?
Your four legged friends are welcome to join you for the 5k, just select the Canicross race when you enter.
Are there any age requirements for the Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k?
Yes. Runners for the 5k must be at least 11 years old and runner for the 10k must be at least 15 years old.
Reviews
4.4
46 reviews
