About
London 10k 2024 is tentatively scheduled for 14th July 2024. This date is subject to change.
London 10k is the summer's greatest celebration of running. When we run together, amazing things happen. With entertainment and iconic landmarks on course, this is a sporting moment you'll remember forever. Dash past iconic central London sights Big Ben, the London Eye and the River Thames in a 10k race to remember on Sunday 14 July 2024. A great event for all abilities, including wheelchair athletes!
10k
Sun, Jul 14, 2024
London, United Kingdom
4.7(1269 Reviews)
The event experience
🎉
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Where and when
Location
105 Piccadilly, London W1J 7NJ, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
10k: 9:30 AM
Route information
This is a flat, fast route where you can make the most of competing on a completely closed course. This is a prime opportunity to hunt down a PB if you're after one.
Participants will head off down Piccadilly, before looping north up Regents Street. Through Pall Mall, you'll run past St James's Palace, then heading east Towards Trafalgar Square. A beautiful stretch along the river at Embankment culminates at Westminster Bridge, and you'll finish off the race down Whitehall, after looping around Parliament Square.
As you race along the course there will be a variety of music every 450m ranging from reggae/funk to disco.
The route map for 2024 will be confirmed in the months leading up to race day.
Wheelchair Friendly
This flat, paved course is great for wheelchair athletes!
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Goody bag
- Bag Drop
- Live bands and DJ's during the run
- Chip-timed results
- Wheelchair Friendly Course
How to get there
More information on the exact address will be available in the race day guide.
More information on the exact address will be available in the race day guide.
By Tube
The nearest underground stations to the race start are Green Park and Hyde Park Corner.
Road Closures
There will be a number of road closures on event day to accommodate this race.
Event day logistics
Start times will be released in the weeks prior to the event.
Spectator Info
Spectators are encouraged to line the streets of London and cheer on those participating in the race.
There is also a London 10k app which allows supporters to track their runners during the race, this will be available the week of the event.
FAQs
What is the cut-off time for the London 10k?
The cut off time is 1 hour and 45 minutes.
When will I receive my race pack for the London 10k?
In an effort to reduce waste, entrants are encouraged to collect their race packs in the week leading up to the event. Entrants can still choose to have their pack posted to them before the event, which they can do when registering.