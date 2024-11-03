08:00 Registration opens

09:15 Adults fancy dress competition starts

09:30 Half Marathon starts

10:10 5k & 10k start

11:30 Mini MoRun starts

There will be a warm up with some energetic tunes before each race.

Race Packs

Race packs will be collected on the day at registration. Please arrive in plenty of time to register and ensure you have your race number confirmation to hand. At registration you will receive your race number and chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.

Fancy Dress Competition

The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 9:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 9:15am latest. There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.