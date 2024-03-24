Mad March Hare Gravel
Mad March Hare Gravel
£30
About
The Mad March Hare Gravel is an epic 70k cycle through the woods and up the many hills surrounding Wythall. With plenty of aid stations and hill marshals to keep you fuelled, you'll be at the finish in no time. Enjoy the scenic views throughout.
70k Gravel
Sun, Mar 24, 2024
Wythall, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Chapel Ln, Wythall, Birmingham B47 6JA, UK
Start times
Sunday, Mar 24, 2024
70k Gravel: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Mad March Hare Gravel
70k Gravel
70km
£30
Route information
70k / 45 miles (ish)
After a gentle opening few kilometres of lanes, the route hits the rough stuff and up into the Lickey and Waseley Hills, with spectacular views of Birmingham and surrounding conurbations.
A short road transfer to catch your breath is short-lived, as it’s then UP, UP, UP again over the Clent Hills, with more amazing views, of Shropshire and beyond.
A welcome feed stop at Dodford comes at roughly half distance, then it’s off towards Pepper Woods, and back over Waseley and then Lickey Hills before the final dash to the finish.
What's included
- Fully signposted route with GPX
- Hill marshals at each highlighted climb with water, jelly babies and gels
- Timing chip
- Mechanical support
- A well stocked feed stops
- Medical support
- Free hot drinks at HQ and feed stop
- Optional finisher medal (£5)
How to get there
Chapel Ln, Wythall, Birmingham B47 6JA, UKGet full directions
There is the option at checkout to pre-purchase parking. This is available for £5 per car, so buddy up to save money and the planet!
Event day logistics
09:00 Registration opens
09:30 Ride starts
16:00 Ride finishes
17:00 Food and bar close
Recommended Bike
Gravel, MTB or hybrid bikes are recommended for this event. eBikes are also allowed.
Reviews
£30