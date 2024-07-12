Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Summer

This event is based in beautiful Runnymede, near the famous site where the treaty of Magna Carta was agreed by King John of England and signed on 15th June 1215.

Start/ Finish

The races begin on the Thames Path trail next to the Race HQ, Wraysbury Skiff & Punting Club in Egham.

Half Marathon

The half marathon route will begin with a 2.5 mile out and back loop along the Thames Path as far as Staines Bridge. This will then be followed by two out and back 5.3 mile sections up to the Old Windsor Lock Check Point. This section of the run closely follows the river and runners will be able to enjoy the wonderful scenery that this part of the world has to offer.

Marathon

The marathon route will be similar to the half marathon route but runners will complete four out and back 5.3 mile sections to the Old Windsor Lock Checkpoint.

Scenic highlights include the Queen Elizabeth statue, JFK Memorial, Magna Carta landmark, Old Windsor and the turnaround at the Old Windsor Lock.