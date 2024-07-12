Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Summer
Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Summer
£30 - £55
About
Enjoy historic Runnymede, where King John signed the Magna Carta in 1215, whilst following the scenic Thames Path. With a range of distances for both novices and seasoned marathoners, tackle this course and immerse yourself in the stunning riverside scenery.
Marathon, Half Marathon and 10k
Sat, Jul 13, 2024
Egham, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Start times
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - Summer
Marathon
26.2mi
£55
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£45
10k
10km
£30
Route information
This event is based in beautiful Runnymede, near the famous site where the treaty of Magna Carta was agreed by King John of England and signed on 15th June 1215.
Start/ Finish
The races begin on the Thames Path trail next to the Race HQ, Wraysbury Skiff & Punting Club in Egham.
Half Marathon
The half marathon route will begin with a 2.5 mile out and back loop along the Thames Path as far as Staines Bridge. This will then be followed by two out and back 5.3 mile sections up to the Old Windsor Lock Check Point. This section of the run closely follows the river and runners will be able to enjoy the wonderful scenery that this part of the world has to offer.
Marathon
The marathon route will be similar to the half marathon route but runners will complete four out and back 5.3 mile sections to the Old Windsor Lock Checkpoint.
Scenic highlights include the Queen Elizabeth statue, JFK Memorial, Magna Carta landmark, Old Windsor and the turnaround at the Old Windsor Lock.
What's included
- Bespoke Magna Carta finisher's medal
- Chip-timed, online results
- Fully marked and marshalled course
- Aid stations and medical support
- Checkpoint snacks and drinks
- Winners’ trophies for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd Male/Female runners for each event
How to get there
By Car
Wraysbury Skiff & Punting Club lies just off the A308, which links to the M25. There is parking available at the Club.
By Public Transport
If you plan to come via public transport, there are frequent trains from London to both Staines Train Station and to Old Windsor Train Station. It is a short walk from both of these stations to the Race HQ.
Event day logistics
Cut-Off Times
There is a 6 hour cut-off time for the Half Marathon and a 6.5 hour cut-off for the Marathon.
Age Requirements
All entrants must be 17 and older to enter all events.
Bag Drop
Bag Drop is at Race HQ. It is suggested that you arrive with plenty of time to spare in order to get changed and get your baggage secured in the Wraysbury Skiff Club.
Facilities
There will be changing facilities in the tents situated outside the Wraysbury Skiff Club for male / female runners to change in. There will also be toilets located in the Race HQ, as well and toilets situated inside Skiff Club very close to the Thames Path for all runners to use.
Aid Stations
There will be two aid stations on site. Additional marshals will also be at the half / marathon initial turnaround point near Staines Bridge.
- Aid Station 1: Wraysbury Skiff & Punting Club Start / Finish.
- Aid Station 2: Old Windsor Lock.
Checkpoints
The 2 check points on course at the Start/Finish and at the Old Windsor Lock will have a selection of food/drinks including GU Energy Gels, High 5 Bars. There will also be Coca Cola, fruit cordial and water at the checkpoints.
FAQs
Are there any age restrictions for the Magna Carta - Summer event?
Yes, runners have to be aged 17 years old or above to participate in the 10k, half marathon or marathon races.
Are there toilets and changing facilities at the Magna Carta - Summer event?
Yes, there will be changing facilities at the Wraysbury Skiff Club for both male and female runners to use. There will also be toilets located in the Race HQ, as well and toilets situated inside the Skiff Club very close to the Thames Path for all runners.
Where are the checkpoints and aid stations for the Magna Carta - Summer event?
There are aid stations located at the Wraysbury Skiff & Punting Club and at the Old Windsor Lock. They will be stocked with a selection of food and drinks for runners.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£30 - £55