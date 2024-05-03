Malvern Hills Ultra

Secondary header image
Camera
1 / 8
Secondary header image
Secondary header image
Camera
5 +
logo
Malvern Hills Ultra
Heart
Not quite ready to book?

Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.

£15 - £90
About
Take on the Malvern Hills in this Ultra running event. This out-and-back route means once climb to the halfway point at Amberley Hall, the rest of the course is a slow decline to the finish. Run either 22, 30, 37 or 45 miles - the further you run the bigger your medal.
PathWithPin
Transport, Defer to 2024, Transfer to another runner, and 5 more
View details
Calendar
Sat, May 4, 2024
View logistics
LocationPin
Upper Colwall, United Kingdom
View location
Star
4.8
(2 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Tick

Best price guarantee

Tick

Official booking partner

We're #1 in customer satisfaction

The event experience
Scenery

Based on location and reviews

Where and when
Location
Sally's Place, Wynds Point, Jubilee Dr, Upper Colwall, Malvern WR13 6DW, UK
Start times
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Transport: TBCDefer to 2024: TBCTransfer to another runner: TBCUpgrade to a bigger distance: TBC45 Miles: 7:00 AM37 Miles: 8:30 AM30 Miles: 9:45 AM22 Miles: 11:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Malvern Hills Ultra
Route information
This is an out-and-back route with all distances ending at Sally's Place.
Each race has a different starting point:
  • 45 mile - Sally's Place
  • 37 mile - The Suckley Post Office
  • 30 mile - Admiral Rodney
  • 22 mile - Abberley
Checkpoints
There will be various checkpoints across the routes each stocked with various food items and drinks. The checkpoints will be stationed at the following points:
  • CP1 - Suckley Post Office (8.8 miles)
  • CP2 - The Admiral Rodney (16 miles)
  • CP3 - Abberley Hall (22.2 miles)
  • CP4 - The Admiral Rodney (28.4 miles)
  • CP5 - Suckley Post Office (35.6 miles)
  • Finish - Sally's Place (45 miles)
This route is packed with elevation, increasing gradually until the midpoint of Abberley Hall. From here, the elevation will slowly decrease until the finish. The total ascent for the 45-mile route is over 6,000ft.
Organizer route images
What's included
  • Finisher's Medal (The size of the finishers medal will increase depending on the distance of the race you enter)
  • MHU Technical T-Shirt
  • Chip-timed results
  • Water stations
  • Aid stations
  • Hot food available at the finish
  • Timelords
  • Trophies for top finishers of gender and age categories
LocationOnMap
How to get there
Sally's Place, Wynds Point, Jubilee Dr, Upper Colwall, Malvern WR13 6DW, UK
Get full directionsExternalLink
Transfer
If required, transport for MHU 37, MHU 30 & MHU 22 competitors can be provided to the various start locations which will cost £15.00 per person and you can secure your transport by selecting that option during your booking process. This must be booked before race day by selecting the appropriate ticket at the checkout.
By Train
Corwall station is the closest train station to the start location, situated 2.7 miles away.
Parking
There is parking available next to Sally's Place, at British Camp Car Park.
Event day logistics
Ultra Running's logo
Ultra Running
View more Ultra Running eventsExternalLink
FAQs
Where will the races for the Malvern Hills Ultra event start?
Each race will have a different start location. The starting points are as follows: 45 mile - Sally's Place; 37 mile - The Suckley Post Office; 30 mile - Admiral Rodney; and, 22 mile - Abberley.
ChevronLeft
Will there be water stations along the Malvern Hills route?
Yes, there will be water available at every checkpoint along the route. Please note that you must bring your own reusable cup/bottle as this is a cup-free event.
ChevronLeft
How old must I be to enter the Malvern Hills Ultra?
All entrants for this event must be aged 20 and over.
ChevronLeft
Reviews
Running in London Parks

Battersea ParkRichmond Park

Popular Categories

Running EventsHalf MarathonsHalf Ironman TriathlonsLondon Half MarathonsObstacle Course Events

£15 - £90
Company
About usBlogCareersContact us
Policies
Terms of usePayment termsRefund PolicyPrivacy
Office

8th Floor, Orion House, 5 Upper St Martins Lane,

London, WC2H 9EA

Reg number 10083277

Follow Us
image
🇺🇸