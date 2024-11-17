Early bird price release!
Manchester 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
£10
£10 - £25
About
Join in this family favourite in the Manchester MoRun. With four different distances on offer and moustaches to be seen all around, this fun for all event is one you won't want to miss. Come for the good times, finisher's medal, and to support Movember.
Half Marathon, 10k, 5k , and 1 more
Sun, Nov 17, 2024
Manchester, United Kingdom
4.5(36 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Heaton Park, Middleton Rd, Manchester M25 2SW, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM5k : 10:00 AM1.5k Mini MoRun: 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Manchester 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Elevation: Undulating
Terrain: Paths - Trails
One laps = 5k
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
Heaton Park, the site of the hugely popular Parklife Music Festival, is a stunning location for MoRun. The undulating course has a mix between path and trail running. Some areas are uneven and muddy, so the route is suitable for buggy runners but not for wheelchair users. Please note that there are 2 road crossings on the route, so it is important to take due care. There will be marshals and kilometre markings around the route.
Organizer route images
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Parking
Please park your car in one of the Car Parks or spaces outside of the park. As parking may be limited, please plan your journey to arrive in plenty of time before the race. There is pay and display parking available at St Margarets Gate via the main entrance to the Park.
By Public Transport
The Metrolink from Piccadilly Gardens to Heaton Park costs £3.80. The best bus routes to get to Heaton Park from the Greater Manchester Area are 135, 59, 64, 484, 495, 164 and 165.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
09:45 Fancy Dress competition
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:45am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:40am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch. You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course. There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
What are the age restrictions for the Manchester MoRun event?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Is there anywhere I can leave my bags during the Manchester MoRun?
Yes, a bag storage area is located by the registration area. However, space is very limited so please pack lightly. The bag storage gazebos will always be attended, but it is not recommended to bring anything valuable.
Will there be toilets at the Manchester MoRun event?
Yes, toilets will be available by the event hub.
Do I need to fundraise for the Movember Foundation to enter the Manchester MoRun?
Fundraising is not compulsory, but anything you can raise would make a big difference. When you enter, you have the option of making a donation. You can fundraise for any charity of your choice. MoRunning supports the Movember Foundation which tackles men's health, focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
My child is entered in the Mini MoRun, can I run with them?
Yes, 1 adult may accompany their MiniMo free of charge. Theres no need to register the adult, however the medals are reserved for the kids.
Is there a cut-off time to complete the MoRuns?
There is typically a 1.5 hour cut-off to complete the event.
Can I run the Manchester MoRun with a buggy?
Yes, buggies are allowed at this event however it can get a little muddy so be prepared!
Is the Manchester MoRun course suitable for a wheelchair?
Unfortunately, the course is not suitable for wheelchair users.
Can I run the Manchester MoRun with my dog?
Yes, dogs are allowed but please ensure they are on a lead at all times and respectful of other runners.
Can I wear headphones at the Manchester MoRun?
Yes, headphones are permitted but please ensure you can hear the marshals around you, as well as the general public.
Reviews
