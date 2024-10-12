Manchester Half Marathon
Manchester Half Marathon
About
Looking for your first half marathon event? The Manchester Half is flat, fast and full of good vibes. Join 16,000+ others on a run around the city centre, cheered on by lively locals and on-course entertainment. Cross the finish line at Emirates Old Trafford and celebrate with a medal and t-shirt.
Half Marathon
Sun, Oct 13, 2024
Stretford, United Kingdom
4.1(16 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Talbot Rd, Stretford, Manchester M16 0PX, UK
Start times
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
Half Marathon: 8:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Manchester Half Marathon
Half Marathon
13.1mi
Route information
Join over 16,000 runners and take to the streets of Manchester for this incredible half marathon. With a closed road, mostly flat route, this race is always popular and is perfect for securing a quick time.
Runners will follow the course from the city centre to Stretford, Sale, and Timperly before heading back up towards the finish line at Old Trafford through Baguley, Sale Moor and Chorlton-Cum-Hardy.
There will be markers every mile and every 5k, as well as 8 water stations along the route.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Live music and entertainment
- DJ performances
- Chip-timed
- Fully marked and marshalled
- Water stations
- First aid points
- On course toilets
How to get there
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Talbot Rd, Stretford, Manchester M16 0PX, UKGet full directions
By Public Transport
Metrolink closest stops to the start area are Pomona, Exchange Quay and Trafford Bar (Zone 2) which are less than a 10 minute walk. The nearest stop to the finish line and event village is Old Trafford (Zone 2)
Parking
Please note that there is no official Manchester Half Marathon car park.
There are many Park and Ride options if you are travelling by car.
Event day logistics
08:00 Half marathon starts
Start Wave Times
You will be emailed your arrival time for the start access point. Please ensure to arrive in the time block that is provided in the starts email.
Race Packs
All race packs for UK based runners will be sent out roughly two weeks before the Manchester Half Marathon. If you are an international runner or your race pack does not arrive on time you will need to pick up your race pack in person from 'Pack Pick Up' the day before the event in Manchester Central Convention Complex between 10:00 and 17:00. You will need to bring photo ID. If you cannot make it to 'Pack Pick Up' yourself, you may send someone to pick it up for you, but they will need a signed note from the original registered runner. This is not a method of transferring entries, the registered runner must still run.
On the back of your race number, you will need to fill out your emergency information. Please make sure this is done before you start the half marathon.
Please note that no race packs will be available for collection on the day.
Start and Finish Areas
The start and finish area will be exclusive to runners. Spectators will not be allowed to enter these areas. The only access to the start area is from Talbot Road.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility in the Athlete's Village behind Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
Water and Nutrition Stations
There will be 8 stations along the half marathon course with water, nutrition and energy gels for runners to pick up along the way.
Pacers
There will be a pacing team running the half marathon in the following times: 1:30 1:40 1:45 1:50 1:55 2:00 2:15, 2:30 & 3:00. They will be easily identifiable with black back packs and flags showing the time they are running. You don't have to stay with the pacer the entire run, you can speed up, slow down or follow another pacer. Click here to find out more about the Manchester Half Marathon free pacing service.
Headphones
Runners competing for a prize are not permitted to wear headphones during the half marathon. If you aren't competing for a prize you may wear headphones, but please be aware of what's going on around you, especially support from spectators.
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 17 or over on event day in order to participate.
Green Runner Entry
You will have the option to enter as a 'Green Runner.' This is the eco-friendly option where you forego your medal and t-shirt in favor of donating to a carbon offsetting program.
Best Sellers Package
This entry option includes everything that you would get with an individual entry including event entry and t-shirt as well as an official training top and personalised medal insert showing your name and half marathon time to make your finisher's medal even more memorable.
Spectator Info
Spectators are welcome!
FAQs
When will I receive my race pack for the Manchester Half Marathon?
Race packs will be sent out to UK addresses 2 weeks before the half marathon. International runners will have to pick up their race packs from 'Pack Pick Up' the day before the event in Manchester Central Convention Complex between 10:00 and 17:00. You will need to bring photo ID
At what time does the Manchester Half Marathon start?
The race will start at 08:00.
Can you listen to music at the Manchester Half Marathon?
Listening to music is strongly discouraged at the Manchester Half Marathon, but it is permitted.
Will there be a secure area to store a bag at the Manchester Half Marathon?
Yes, there will be a baggage area to store your kit. This will be located in the Athletes Village at Emirates Old Trafford.
Will there be pacers at the Manchester Half Marathon?
Yes, there will be a wide range of pacers available on Race Day – specific pacer times are: 1:30 1:40 1:45 1:50 1:55 2:00 2:15, 2:30 & 3:00.
Where are the toilets located for the Manchester Half Marathon?
Athletes village, start area, and a small number along the route where the water stations are located.
Reviews
4.1
16 reviews
Friendly atmosphere
Incredible crowds
Family friendly