About
Join RunThrough for a flat 10k run through the centre of Mansfield. The closed road lapped route is perfect for PB hunters, and spectators, so expect some excellent racing and support. Whether you're coming to try and win or just for fun, there will be a unique medal for everyone.
Sun, Sep 8, 2024
Mansfield, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Market Pl, Mansfield NG18 1HX, UK
Start times
Sunday, Sep 8, 2024
10k: 9:00 AM10k + Event T-Shirt (£12): 9:00 AMGroup of 6 Booking: 9:00 AMJunior Race: 10:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Mansfield 10k
10k
10km
£26
10k + Event T-Shirt (£12)
10km
£38
Junior Race
1km
£5
Group of 6 Booking
£21.67
Route information
RunThrough are pairing up with Mansfield council to host this fast, road closed 10k starting and finishing in the town centre, the course follows 2 laps of the town and surrounding area. The lapped route is perfect for spectators to catch you at multiple points along the route. The route is along closed roads and is a fantastic opportunity for a PB.
What's included
- Chip timing
- Finisher medal
- Post-run goodies
- Event photography
How to get there
Market Pl, Mansfield NG18 1HX, UKGet full directions
Please note that there will be a number of road closures in place in the town centre so use public transport where possible.
Event day logistics
09:00 10k starts
10:30 Junior race starts
Age Requirements
- All runners must be aged 15 or older on the day to take part in the 10k
- The junior race is open to anyone under the age of 15
Cut-Off
There is a 90 minute cut-off for the 10k race.
Pacers
There will be pacers for the 10k race to help keep you on track.
Race Packs
Please collect your race pack from registration on the morning of the event.
Reviews
£5 - £38