May the 4th Be With You

Starting from Cardinal Mill Valley, set off on a scenic run around the Shropshire hills just outside of the town of Church Stretton. Each lap is 13.1 miles over the Long Mynd and surrounding hills, meaning full marathon runners get to enjoy the scenery twice!

There will be aid stations along the route stocked with plenty of refreshments to keep you well fuelled throughout the journey.

You can also enter this as a virtual race during the week 1st – 9th May. Enter the virtual race, send How Hard Can It Be your Garmin/Strava link, they will compile the results from across the globe and then send your bling out to you!