£21 - £40
About
Come and run either a full or half marathon in the stunning Shropshire hills this May and get your hands on a blingtastic medal. With great views and fully stocked aid stations to keep you motivated, the miles will fly past. May the force be with you to get you round this running challenge.
Marathon, Half Marathon and Virtual Run
Sat, May 4, 2024
Church Stretton, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd, Church Stretton SY6 6JG, UK
Start times
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Marathon: 8:00 AMHalf Marathon: 8:00 AMVirtual Run: 8:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for May the 4th Be With You
Marathon
26.2mi
£38 - £40
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35 - £36
Virtual Run
13.1mi
£21 - £26
Route information
Starting from Cardinal Mill Valley, set off on a scenic run around the Shropshire hills just outside of the town of Church Stretton. Each lap is 13.1 miles over the Long Mynd and surrounding hills, meaning full marathon runners get to enjoy the scenery twice!
There will be aid stations along the route stocked with plenty of refreshments to keep you well fuelled throughout the journey.
You can also enter this as a virtual race during the week 1st – 9th May. Enter the virtual race, send How Hard Can It Be your Garmin/Strava link, they will compile the results from across the globe and then send your bling out to you!
Organizer route images
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medals
- Timed results
- Fully stocked aid stations
- Marked and marshalled route
How to get there
Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd, Church Stretton SY6 6JG, UK
Parking
Parking will cost approx. £5 per vehicle and helps the National Trust continue their vital work in the Valley.
Event day logistics
07:15 Registration opens
08:00 Both races to start
11:30 Marathon halfway cut-off time
15:00 Marathon cut-off time
Cut Off Times
You have 7 hours to complete the marathon. You must have completed your first lap by 11:30 in order to be allowed to continue.
Age Requirements
All runners in the marathon must be aged 18 or older and runners in the half marathon must be aged 17 or older.
Aid Stations
There will be fully stocked aid stations along the route.
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
FAQs
When should I arrive at the May the 4th?
You should arrive at least half an hour before the start of the race to allow time to register and get warmed up.
How old must I be to take part in May the 4th?
Marathon runners must be 18 or older, half marathon runners must be 17 or older.
Will there be medals at May the 4th?
Yes, all finishers will receive a bespoke medal.
Reviews
