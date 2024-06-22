Midsummer Murder
Midsummer Murder
Booked 3 times in the last week
£25 - £28
4.6
About
This unique route is perfect for new and experienced runners alike. Set in the stunning countryside of Hambleden, runners will enjoy visiting the village from the Vicar of Dibley and the world famous windmill of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
10 mile and Half Marathon
Sun, Jun 23, 2024
Hambleden, United Kingdom
4.6(72 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Hambleden, Henley-on-Thames RG9 6RT, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
10 mile: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Midsummer Murder
10 mile
10mi
1 Loop
£25
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£28
Route information
This course is absolutely beautiful, but HILLY!
Starting in the stunning Hambleden Valley, this route takes runners on mile after mile of breathtaking Chiltern's beauty. As runners take on this multi-terrain course, they'll enjoy flint stone villages, country pubs, and a few tough climbs.
For tv and movie fans, the route also takes you through the 'Vicar of Dibley' village of Turville, past the 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' windmill and starts and finishes in Hambleden Village itself, which has seen more film sets than you can count.
For further race information and updates from the organisers, please visit the official event website
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Free race photos
- Chip-timed Results
- Prizes for winners
- Water stations
- Toilets
- Onsite car parking
- Bag drop
How to get there
Parking
There is parking available at The Dene.
Event day logistics
09:00 10 mile and Half Marathon start
Registration
Registration will take place at The Dene. Please arrive in enough time to complete the process.
Race Packs
More detailed race instructions will be available on the event website and emailed to all entrants on June 12th.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter this event.
Aid Stations
There are 4 water stations on course.
Cut Off Time
There is a cut off time of 3 hours to finish.
FAQs
Is there an age requirement to enter the Midsummer Murder 10?
Yes, all entrants must be 18 and older to enter this event.
Where can I find my race instructions for the Midsummer Murder 10?
Race instructions will be emailed out to entrants on the 12th of June, 2023.
Will there be aid stations at the Midsummer Murder 10?
Yes, there will be 4 aid stations along the course.
Reviews
4.6
72 reviews
Running in London Parks
