Midsummer Murder

This course is absolutely beautiful, but HILLY!

Starting in the stunning Hambleden Valley, this route takes runners on mile after mile of breathtaking Chiltern's beauty. As runners take on this multi-terrain course, they'll enjoy flint stone villages, country pubs, and a few tough climbs.

For tv and movie fans, the route also takes you through the 'Vicar of Dibley' village of Turville, past the 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' windmill and starts and finishes in Hambleden Village itself, which has seen more film sets than you can count.