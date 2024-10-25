Moel Famau 'Piece of String' Halloween Night Race

£15
About
A great chance to stretch your legs with this Halloween with the Piece of String - at night! 'Piece of String' refers to the distance and route. You will not know until the event unfolds. We will tell you when there is 1km to go to the finish!
Piece of String
Calendar
Sat, Oct 26, 2024
LocationPin
Mold, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Moel Famau, Moel Famau, Mold CH7 5PH, UK
Start times
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
Piece of String: 6:00 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Moel Famau 'Piece of String' Halloween Night Race
Piece of String
Distance
£15
Route information
All you need to do is turn up, head torch with you - for a great run out under the stars, on the region's most popular hill, and you can be sure of the following:
- the route will be between 6 and 12 Kilometers in length
- it will be well marked
- there'll be some hills
- there is no speed requirement or time limit
What's included
  • Finisher medal
  • Friendly and inclusive atmosphere
How to get there
Moel Famau, Moel Famau, Mold CH7 5PH, UK
Exact start location will be sent out to runners in the lead up to the event.
Event day logistics
18:00 Piece of String starts
Canicross runners will be set off shortly before the rest of the pack.
There will be kit requirements for this event. These will be sent out to runners in the lead up to the event.
OutFit
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
