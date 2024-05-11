Newark Castle Sportive
Newark Castle Sportive
£22.50 - £37.50
About
This bike riding extravaganza takes participants through historic Newark as you ride alongside its incredible Castle. Complete your ride with a bespoke finisher's medal and a post-event celebration, with food and drink at the riverside.
Short, Medium or Long Entry
Sun, May 12, 2024
Newark-on-Trent, United Kingdom
4.6(14 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Newark-on-Trent, Newark NG24 1TP, UK
Start times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Short, Medium or Long Entry: 8:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Newark Castle Sportive
Short, Medium or Long Entry
102mi
£22.50 - £37.50
Route information
Long Course: 102 miles
Medium Course: 62 miles
Short Course: 34 miles
Enjoy rolling hills through the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire countryside in these 3 routes. Whether you're a first-timer or looking to try out something new, there's a route for you. Take in the heritage of Newark by starting and finishing your ride at the Castle.
The course will finish at the picturesque location of Newark Castle where riders are cordially invited to the after-party at the riverside which includes food and drinks.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Way-marked route
- On course mechanics
- On course medics
- Fully stocked aid station
- Food and drink at the finish line
- Free event photography
How to get there
Newark-on-Trent, Newark NG24 1TP, UKGet full directions
By Car
Take the A-46 into Newark and continue into the Town Center. Find the starting area at the Great North Road.
By Public Transport
The nearest station is Newark Castle, which is a 5-minute walk from the race start.
Event day logistics
08:00 Long Course Waves Begin
08:59 Medium Course Waves Begin
08:59 Short Course Waves Begin
Age Restrictions
Entrants must be 18 or older. However, there is a junior entry option for those aged between 14-18.
FAQs
Can I enter the Newark Castle Sportive if I'm under 18?
Yes, there is a junior entry option for those aged between 14-18.
Is there a fundraising goal for participants in the Newark Castle Sportive?
There is a fundraising goal of £150 for the event.
Is on course photography offered at the Newark Castle Sportive?
Yes, there is, and it's a great way to commemorate your day out.
Reviews
4.6
14 reviews
£22.50 - £37.50