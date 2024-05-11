Newark Castle Sportive

Long Course: 102 miles

Medium Course: 62 miles

Short Course: 34 miles

Enjoy rolling hills through the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire countryside in these 3 routes. Whether you're a first-timer or looking to try out something new, there's a route for you. Take in the heritage of Newark by starting and finishing your ride at the Castle.

The course will finish at the picturesque location of Newark Castle where riders are cordially invited to the after-party at the riverside which includes food and drinks.