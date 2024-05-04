Nonsuch Park 10k Charity Fun Run
Nonsuch Park 10k Charity Fun Run
£16
4.0
About
Enjoy a spring 10k on this 4-lap route around the grounds of Nonsuch Mansion. A great opportunity to post a quick time in a run with a relaxed atmosphere. Come and enjoy a scenic route and earn the all important finisher medal.
10k
Sun, May 5, 2024
Sutton, United Kingdom
4(46 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Nonsuch Mansion, Nonsuch Park, Ewell Rd, Sutton SM3 8AL, UK
Start times
Sunday, May 5, 2024
10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Nonsuch Park 10k Charity Fun Run
10k
10km
4 Loops
£16
Route information
Terrain: Mixed-Terrain
Elevation: 244ft Gain
The course starts & finishes at the historic Grade II Listed Nonsuch Mansion. The course is 4 laps of Nonsuch park on a mix of path and field terrain. This is a relatively flat course with the potential of a PB.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Trophies for top 3 runners
- Refreshment stations
- Marshalled Course
- First Aid Station
- Post-race results
How to get there
Nonsuch Mansion, Nonsuch Park, Ewell Rd, Sutton SM3 8AL, UK
Parking
There will be ample parking at the event.
By Train
The event is located 10 minutes from Cheam station.
Event day logistics
10:00 Race starts
Please ensure you arrive at least 45 minutes prior to the start of the race in order to collect your race number.
Water stations
There will be water stations available on the course for participants to use.
Spectator Info
The course features many laps so this is a superb event for spectators to view runners.
FAQs
Will there be first aid onsite at the Nonsuch Park 10k?
Yes, there will be a medical team onsite should any issues arise.
Where is the nearest train station to the Nonsuch Park 10k?
The closest train station is Cheam, which is around a 10 minute walk to the race start line.
When can I access Nonsuch Park 10k race results?
All results will provided after the race and post online at the organiser's website.
Reviews
4.0
46 reviews
£16