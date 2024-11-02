The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.

The runs will be located at Victoria Embankment along the riverfront, giving runners beautiful views as they enjoy this festive run.

Please note most sections are path, there are a few sections that care must be taken, a small road crossing section and a bridge crossing. The team will manage these sections but please be aware at these key points - dog friendly - suitable for buggy running - suitable for wheelchairs. The 5k is one lap, the 10k is two laps and the half marathon has an initial 1.1k loop before 4 full laps.