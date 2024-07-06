The beautiful location of Millwater School, located in the grounds of Bicton College in East Budleigh, hosts The Balmy Bicton 10k, which is back for its fifth edition.

A challenging multi-terrain course takes you through the undulating lanes surrounding the college grounds, finishing with a lap of the spectacular green campus.

Runners of all levels can take part in this unique race covering tarmac, un-metalled roads and even a ford if there's been enough rain!