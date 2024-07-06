The Balmy Bicton 10k

Secondary header image
Camera
1 / 2
Secondary header image
Secondary header image
logo

The Balmy Bicton 10k
Heart
Not quite ready to book?

Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.

£17 - £20
About
The beautiful location of Millwater School found on the grounds of Bicton College will be the host for The Balmy Bicton 10k 2023. Runners of all levels can run in this unique race covering tarmac, unmetalled roads and even a ford. Enjoy the green campus and mixed terrain course.
PathWithPin
10k
View details
Calendar
Sun, Jul 7, 2024
View logistics
LocationPin
East Budleigh, United Kingdom
View location
Star
4.9
(10 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Tick

Best price guarantee

Tick

Official booking partner

We're #1 in customer satisfaction

The event experience
Scenery

Based on location and reviews

Invite friends, earn credit

After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with LM Events.

Where and when
Location
Bicton College, East Budleigh, Budleigh Salterton EX9 7BY, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jul 7, 2024
10k: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Balmy Bicton 10k
10k
Distance
10km
£17 - £20
Route information
The beautiful location of Millwater School, located in the grounds of Bicton College in East Budleigh, hosts The Balmy Bicton 10k, which is back for its fifth edition.
A challenging multi-terrain course takes you through the undulating lanes surrounding the college grounds, finishing with a lap of the spectacular green campus.
Runners of all levels can take part in this unique race covering tarmac, un-metalled roads and even a ford if there's been enough rain!
What's included
  • Bespoke finisher's medal
  • Marshalled course
  • Way-marked route
  • Aid station
  • Bag drop
LocationOnMap
How to get there
Bicton College, East Budleigh, Budleigh Salterton EX9 7BY, UK
Get full directionsExternalLink
By Car
Bicton College is a 30-minute drive from Exeter via the A3052.
Parking
There is parking available at the event site.
Event day logistics
07:30 Race pack collection opens
08:00 Baggage drop opens
08:45 Registration closes
08:50 Race brief
09:00 10k starts
*Please arrive with plenty of time before the start of your race to allow time to register, attach your race number and warm up.
Age Restrictions
All entrants must be aged at least 15 and over in order to participate in this event.
LM Events's logo
LM Events
View more LM Events eventsExternalLink
FAQs
What terrain is this course of The Balmy Bicton 10k?
This mixed terrain event will take place on tarmac, roads, and grassy areas.
ChevronLeft
Is there a bag drop at The Balmy Bicton 10k?
Yes, there is a bag drop available. However please note that it is not secure and belongings are left at participants own risk.
ChevronLeft
How old do I have to be to enter The Balmy Bicton 10k?
Participants must be 15 and older on race day to compete.
ChevronLeft
Reviews
4.9
10 reviews
Running in London Parks

Battersea ParkRichmond Park

Popular Categories

Running EventsHalf MarathonsHalf Ironman TriathlonsLondon Half MarathonsObstacle Course Events

£17 - £20
Company
About usBlogCareersContact us
Policies
Terms of usePayment termsRefund PolicyPrivacy
Office

8th Floor, Orion House, 5 Upper St Martins Lane,

London, WC2H 9EA

Reg number 10083277

Follow Us
image
🇺🇸