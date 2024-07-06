The Balmy Bicton 10k
£17 - £20
About
The beautiful location of Millwater School found on the grounds of Bicton College will be the host for The Balmy Bicton 10k 2023. Runners of all levels can run in this unique race covering tarmac, unmetalled roads and even a ford. Enjoy the green campus and mixed terrain course.
10k
Sun, Jul 7, 2024
East Budleigh, United Kingdom
4.9(10 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Bicton College, East Budleigh, Budleigh Salterton EX9 7BY, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jul 7, 2024
10k: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Balmy Bicton 10k
10k
10km
Route information
The beautiful location of Millwater School, located in the grounds of Bicton College in East Budleigh, hosts The Balmy Bicton 10k, which is back for its fifth edition.
A challenging multi-terrain course takes you through the undulating lanes surrounding the college grounds, finishing with a lap of the spectacular green campus.
Runners of all levels can take part in this unique race covering tarmac, un-metalled roads and even a ford if there's been enough rain!
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Marshalled course
- Way-marked route
- Aid station
- Bag drop
How to get there
Bicton College, East Budleigh, Budleigh Salterton EX9 7BY, UKGet full directions
By Car
Bicton College is a 30-minute drive from Exeter via the A3052.
Parking
There is parking available at the event site.
Event day logistics
07:30 Race pack collection opens
08:00 Baggage drop opens
08:45 Registration closes
08:50 Race brief
09:00 10k starts
*Please arrive with plenty of time before the start of your race to allow time to register, attach your race number and warm up.
Age Restrictions
All entrants must be aged at least 15 and over in order to participate in this event.
FAQs
What terrain is this course of The Balmy Bicton 10k?
This mixed terrain event will take place on tarmac, roads, and grassy areas.
Is there a bag drop at The Balmy Bicton 10k?
Yes, there is a bag drop available. However please note that it is not secure and belongings are left at participants own risk.
How old do I have to be to enter The Balmy Bicton 10k?
Participants must be 15 and older on race day to compete.
Reviews
4.9
10 reviews
