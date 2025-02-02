OMG (One Mile 2 Go) Run

Terrain Paths, grass, woodland trail Route Type Loop

Whether you are looking to run your 1st 10k, or your 50th Marathon, the brilliant Zig Zag Running team will cheer you all the way around.

In this 6-hour/4-hour event, you will run as much and as far as you want during the time. There are two waves for this event, meaning you have the choice to start at 9 am or 11 am. Wave 1 runners will have a 6-hour time limit and wave 2 runners will have a 4-hour time limit.

As long as you are leaving base camp by the 05:59:59 time mark, you can get one more lap in.