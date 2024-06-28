Runners can choose between two epic tests of endurance, either the 12 Hour or 24 Hour Challenge. The event is entirely within the grounds of Layer Marney Tower, a spectacular building, standing 80 feet tall surrounded by beautiful countryside. The Tower stands on the shores of the river Blackwater, and construction was initiated by Lord Henry Marney in the 1520s, a close friend of Henry VIII.

The 2.5 mile loop is in beautiful countryside, taking in footpaths, grassed fields and woodland. Runners can choose to run throughout or rest as often as they wish between laps, its totally up to you. There is no minimum distance and you do not need to run for the whole time limit! Runners can return to Race HQ as often as they wish to rest, refuel, change, and then carry on, should you choose to do so. Runners will have access to all the facilities in order to keep you running as long as possible.

The run will be chip-timed so you don't have to worry about losing count of your laps! And between laps, you will be able to access a personal bag at the Race HQ, where there will be a secure bag drop. The aid station will have a mixture of water, squash, flat coke, chocolate, peanuts, pretzels, flapjacks, jelly babies, Tribe and Chia Charge bars bananas and watermelon. There will also be basic hot food and drinks available on the aid station starting in the evening of the first day and continuing through the night.

You can choose to enter solo, or you can enter in a team of up to 8 people. You will be able to take it in turns on the course to see how many laps you can complete between you.