OutRun24
OutRun24
£40 - £78
About
This cracking challenge will see runners take on this 2.5 mile looped course over 12 or 24 hours! Choose to take on the challenge on your own for the epic endurance feat or enter as team of up to 6 to take turns completing laps. Come for the awesome weekend and to earn a finisher's medal and goody bag.
12 Hour Challenge, 6 Hour Timed Event and 24 Hour Challenge
Sat, Jun 29, 2024
Tower, United Kingdom
4.3(1 Review)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Layer Marney Tower Weddings, East Court, Tower CO5 9US, UK
Start times
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
12 Hour Challenge: 10:00 AM6 Hour Timed Event: 11:00 AM24 Hour Challenge: 12:00 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for OutRun24
12 Hour Challenge
720min
£52 - £57
24 Hour Challenge
1440min
£68 - £78
6 Hour Timed Event
360min
£40
Route information
Runners can choose between two epic tests of endurance, either the 12 Hour or 24 Hour Challenge. The event is entirely within the grounds of Layer Marney Tower, a spectacular building, standing 80 feet tall surrounded by beautiful countryside. The Tower stands on the shores of the river Blackwater, and construction was initiated by Lord Henry Marney in the 1520s, a close friend of Henry VIII.
The 2.5 mile loop is in beautiful countryside, taking in footpaths, grassed fields and woodland. Runners can choose to run throughout or rest as often as they wish between laps, its totally up to you. There is no minimum distance and you do not need to run for the whole time limit! Runners can return to Race HQ as often as they wish to rest, refuel, change, and then carry on, should you choose to do so. Runners will have access to all the facilities in order to keep you running as long as possible.
The run will be chip-timed so you don't have to worry about losing count of your laps! And between laps, you will be able to access a personal bag at the Race HQ, where there will be a secure bag drop. The aid station will have a mixture of water, squash, flat coke, chocolate, peanuts, pretzels, flapjacks, jelly babies, Tribe and Chia Charge bars bananas and watermelon. There will also be basic hot food and drinks available on the aid station starting in the evening of the first day and continuing through the night.
You can choose to enter solo, or you can enter in a team of up to 8 people. You will be able to take it in turns on the course to see how many laps you can complete between you.
What's included
- Bespoke medal for taking part
- Goody bag with sweet and savoury treats
- Prizes for top performers
- Aid stations
- Hot food and drink
- Chip-timed results
- Bag drop
- Showers and toilets
- Free parking
- Camping pitch
How to get there
Layer Marney Tower Weddings, East Court, Tower CO5 9US, UK
Camping
A tent pitch is included in the cost of your entry.
-
Solo and pairs: 2m x 3m single tent pitch
-
3 - 5 person team: 4m x 4m area
-
6 person team: 6m x 5m area
By Car
Layer Marney Tower is situated approximately 8 miles South-west of Colchester and can be accessed from the B1022.
Parking
There will be free parking available all weekend.
Event day logistics
Saturday
10:00 12 Hour Challenge Starts
12:00 24 Hour Challenge Starts
22:00 12 Hour Challenge Ends
Sunday
12:00 24 Hour Challenge Ends
Age Requirements
Runners must be 17 or over to enter this event.
Aid Stations
There will be an aid station at the end of every lap where flapjacks, fruit and nuts, water and squash will be provided. You are also welcome to leave your own nutrition at the stations to remove the burden of carrying all your fuel and unleash your speed.
Please note this is a cupless event, so runners should bring a their own receptacle for hydration.
On-site Facilities
There will be camping, shower and toilet facilities at Layer Marney Tower.
FAQs
Will there be toilets and showers at the OutRun24?
Yes, there will be sufficient toilets available which will be located at the race HQ venue which is the start and finish of the event. There will also be showering facilities available.
Do I need to bring my own cup to the OutRun24?
Yes, in order to reduce plastic waste this is a Cupless event. Drinks will be provided at the aid station but you will need to bring your own drinking vessel to be refilled. You will be able to purchase a Hydrapak Speedcup at registration for £3.00.
Will there be food and drink provided at the OutRun24?
Yes the aid stations will be well stocked with both sweet and savoury snacks, and at various times hot food and drink will be available.
Is a camping pitch included in the entry cost at the OutRun24?
Yes, a camping pitch is included in your entry fee. The size of the pitch is based on whether you are a solo entry or team entry.
Do I have to run for the entire 12 or 24 hours of OutRun24?
Absolutely not! There's no minimum distance you have to cover and you can take breaks and rest as much as you need to.
Reviews
4.3
1 reviews
£40 - £78