Peckham Street Art 10k Running Tour
1 / 2
Peckham Street Art 10k Running Tour
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£24
About
Brighten up your Sunday with this vibrant street art tour in one of London's coolest neighbourhoods, Peckham. Covering 10k, you'll see the best murals and art on display on Peckham's walls and learn about the artists who created them.
10k Running Tour
View details
Sun, May 19, 2024
View logistics
London, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Secret London Runs.
Where and when
Location
Peckham Rye station Station Way, London SE15 4RX, UK
Start times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
10k Running Tour: 11:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Peckham Street Art 10k Running Tour
10k Running Tour
10km
£24
Route information
Join this fantastic running tour exploring Peckham's vibrant street art scene
Starting and finishing at Peckham Rye Station, you'll be led by a knowledgeable guide across a 10k route, taking in the best works of art on Peckham's walls. You will learn about the artists responsible for creating Peckham's incredible street art, and the motivation behind their work.
What's included
- Guided 10k running tour
- Finish-line snack
- Digital photos
- Information about the artists and street art circulated after the tour
How to get there
Peckham Rye station Station Way, London SE15 4RX, UKGet full directions
By Public Transport
Peckham Rye Station has Overground services to Clapham Junction and Dalston.
Event day logistics
11:00 Tour starts
13:00 Approximate finish time
Pace
This tour will be run at a gentler than 11-minute mile pace, so join this tour if you're worried about pace! Short walking intervals and gentle jogging will be introduced if anyone is struggling.
FAQs
Where does the Peckham Street Art 10k Running Tour start and finish?
The tour starts and finishes at Peckham Rye Station.
Do I have to be a good runner to join the Peckham Street Art 10k Running Tour?
You should be able to run the entire distance of 10k without walking. This tour will be run at a gentler than 11 minute-mile pace to ensure nobody gets left behind, and short walking intervals or gentle jogging will be introduced if anyone is struggling.
How long will the Peckham Street Art 10k Running Tour take?
The tour should take approximately 2 hours.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£24