Peckham Street Art 10k Running Tour

Secondary header image
Camera
1 / 2
Secondary header image
Secondary header image
logo

Peckham Street Art 10k Running Tour
Heart
Not quite ready to book?

Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.

£24
About
Brighten up your Sunday with this vibrant street art tour in one of London's coolest neighbourhoods, Peckham. Covering 10k, you'll see the best murals and art on display on Peckham's walls and learn about the artists who created them.
PathWithPin
10k Running Tour
View details
Calendar
Sun, May 19, 2024
View logistics
LocationPin
London, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Tick

Best price guarantee

Tick

Official booking partner

We're #1 in customer satisfaction

The event experience
Scenery

Based on location

Invite friends, earn credit

After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Secret London Runs.

Where and when
Peckham Rye station Station Way, London SE15 4RX, UK
Sunday, May 19, 2024
10k Running Tour: 11:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Peckham Street Art 10k Running Tour
10k Running Tour
Distance
10km
£24
Route information
Join this fantastic running tour exploring Peckham's vibrant street art scene
Starting and finishing at Peckham Rye Station, you'll be led by a knowledgeable guide across a 10k route, taking in the best works of art on Peckham's walls. You will learn about the artists responsible for creating Peckham's incredible street art, and the motivation behind their work.
What's included
  • Guided 10k running tour
  • Finish-line snack
  • Digital photos
  • Information about the artists and street art circulated after the tour
LocationOnMap
How to get there
Peckham Rye station Station Way, London SE15 4RX, UK
Get full directionsExternalLink
By Public Transport
Peckham Rye Station has Overground services to Clapham Junction and Dalston.
Event day logistics
11:00 Tour starts
13:00 Approximate finish time
Pace
This tour will be run at a gentler than 11-minute mile pace, so join this tour if you're worried about pace! Short walking intervals and gentle jogging will be introduced if anyone is struggling.
Secret London Runs's logo
Secret London Runs
View more Secret London Runs eventsExternalLink
FAQs
Where does the Peckham Street Art 10k Running Tour start and finish?
The tour starts and finishes at Peckham Rye Station.
ChevronLeft
Do I have to be a good runner to join the Peckham Street Art 10k Running Tour?
You should be able to run the entire distance of 10k without walking. This tour will be run at a gentler than 11 minute-mile pace to ensure nobody gets left behind, and short walking intervals or gentle jogging will be introduced if anyone is struggling.
ChevronLeft
How long will the Peckham Street Art 10k Running Tour take?
The tour should take approximately 2 hours.
ChevronLeft
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks

Battersea ParkRichmond Park

Popular Categories

Running EventsHalf MarathonsHalf Ironman TriathlonsLondon Half MarathonsObstacle Course Events

£24
Company
About usBlogCareersContact us
Policies
Terms of usePayment termsRefund PolicyPrivacy
Office

8th Floor, Orion House, 5 Upper St Martins Lane,

London, WC2H 9EA

Reg number 10083277

Follow Us
image
🇺🇸