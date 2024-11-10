PHOENIX - Remembrance Day Marathon & Half Marathon
PHOENIX - Remembrance Day Marathon & Half Marathon
£37.95 - £39.95
About
Returning for an 8th year to Walton-on-Thames, this incredible Remembrance Day event promises to be a fantastic day. Challenge yourself to a marathon or half marathon while you enjoy the riverside route. Don't miss out on the moving atmosphere and epic finisher's medal.
Marathon and Half Marathon
Sun, Nov 10, 2024
Walton-on-Thames, United Kingdom
4.7(13 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub, Waterside Dr, Walton-on-Thames KT12 2JP, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
Marathon: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for PHOENIX - Remembrance Day Marathon & Half Marathon
Marathon
26.2mi
Half Marathon
13.1mi
Route information
Mark Remembrance Sunday with a run along the River Thames with this event returning for its 8th instalment. New for 2024, a half marathon distance has been added so you can opt to complete 13.1 miles or the full 26.2-mile marathon distance.
Starting from the market town of Walton-on-Thames in Surrey, the route features off-road trails and riverside towpaths. Half marathon runners will complete 2 laps out of the out-and-back course, whilst marathon runners will complete 4. This is a fast and flat route with no elevation gain or loss, making it ideal for those looking to achieve a new PB or those wanting to finish a half marathon or marathon for the first time.
The race will feature a unique "freeze" at 11:00, with all runners stopping to observe a 2-minute silence, signalled by a horn blast. This is not just an event with a 2-minute silence put in it, but a run built around the concept of remembrance, so it is sure to be a poignant moment for runners and spectators alike.
What's included
- Epic finisher's medal
- Timing
- Carefully measured route
- Moving 2-minute "race freeze" minute silence
- Aid stations
How to get there
Parking
There is a large car park located directly outside the Xcel Sports Hub where the event will take place.
Public Transport
The nearest train station is Walton-on-Thames. This is about 2 miles from the race HQ or a 15 minute walk into the town centre, where you can catch a 564 bus directly to the Sports Hub once an hour.
Event day logistics
Schedule
09:30 Marathon and Half Marathon start
11:00 2 Minute Silence Observed
11:02 Race resumes
Age Requirements
All runners must be 18 or older on race day.
2 Minute Silence
This is not an event with a 2 minute silence put in it - this is a 2 minute silence with an entire marathon & half marathon event built around it. It is the very heart and soul of this event and the reason it exists. It is a very moving, spine tingling experience to be part of and in past years members of the public, walkers, cyclists and even rowers on the river have put their oars up and joined in.
FAQs
How old must I be to take part in the Remembrance Day Marathon & Half Marathon 2024?
All runners must be 18 or older on the day of the event.
Do I have to stop running at 11:00 at the Remembrance Day Marathon & Half Marathon 2024 for the 2 minute silence?
Yes, all runners must stop running to respect the commemorative silence.
When should I arrive at the Remembrance Day Marathon & Half Marathon 2024?
It is recommended that you arrive 45 minutes before the start of the race to allow time to register and warm up.
Reviews
4.7
13 reviews
Running in London Parks
£37.95 - £39.95