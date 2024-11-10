PHOENIX - Remembrance Day Marathon & Half Marathon

Mark Remembrance Sunday with a run along the River Thames with this event returning for its 8th instalment. New for 2024, a half marathon distance has been added so you can opt to complete 13.1 miles or the full 26.2-mile marathon distance.

Starting from the market town of Walton-on-Thames in Surrey, the route features off-road trails and riverside towpaths. Half marathon runners will complete 2 laps out of the out-and-back course, whilst marathon runners will complete 4. This is a fast and flat route with no elevation gain or loss, making it ideal for those looking to achieve a new PB or those wanting to finish a half marathon or marathon for the first time.

The race will feature a unique "freeze" at 11:00, with all runners stopping to observe a 2-minute silence, signalled by a horn blast. This is not just an event with a 2-minute silence put in it, but a run built around the concept of remembrance, so it is sure to be a poignant moment for runners and spectators alike.