Play In The Wild Pub Run

Play In The Wild UK will take you on a guided night run, aimed at all levels - from beginners to experienced trail runners. You will explore the surrounding areas of one of the most famous Chilterns villages.

Famous for Vicar of Dibley, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Midsomer Murders, this run offers a mixture of terrain, suitable for those wanting to explore more trails by torchlight. A small range of undulations, but no major climbs of note.

This is a looped route, of approximately 6.2 miles/10km, with some fast and fluid trails, to get the legs and adrenaline going.