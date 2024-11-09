Early bird price release!
Poole 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
About
Join in this family favourite in the Poole MoRun. With mini 1.5k, 5k, 10k and Half Marathon events on offer, and fancy dress and fake moustaches encouraged, this event is fun for all. Come for the good times, finisher's medal, and to support Movember.
Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1 more
Sat, Nov 9, 2024
Upton, United Kingdom
4.5(12 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Upton Country Park, Poole Rd, Upton, Poole BH17 7BJ, UK
Start times
Saturday, Nov 9, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM5k: 10:00 AMMini MoRun: 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Poole 1.5k 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Get ready Poole to MoRun around the stunning Upton Country Park! Most of the course is off-road so we recommend wearing trail running shoes as it can get muddy at this time of year. Other than that it's a great run!
The course is undulating, dog friendly and a mix of trail with muddy sections and also paths. 5k is one lap and the 10k is two laps and the half marathon is an initial 1.1k out and back before 4 full laps - course not suitable for wheelchair users. Off road running buggies are ok. 2 sections of the course are road crossings so please take care at these points.
Organizer route images
What's included
MoRunners Receive
- Awesome MoRunning Medal to add to your collection
- MoRunning Headband
- Full race chip timed event
- Drinks, treats and more at your MoRun
- Bonus medals for fastest MoBro and MoSista, best dressed, best Mo and more spot prizes for Legends of MoRunning
- Reward points for use against future events
- Entry into our prize draws to win goodies from us just for being a MoRunner
- Motivational videos in your profile page along with training advice and support
Mini MoRunners Receive
- Awesome Mini Mo Medal
- Full race chip timing
- MoRunning headband
- Winning Mo Medal for first Mini Mo boy and girl
- Drinks & sweets
- Multiple Mini Mo shoutouts, many Mini Mo laughs and full support from our marvellous Mo marshals
How to get there
Upton Country Park, Poole Rd, Upton, Poole BH17 7BJ, UKGet full directions
By Car
Upton Country Park is approximately 3 miles Northwest from Poole Town Centre off the A35.
Parking
Please park your car in one of the Car Parks or spaces outside of the park. Pay and Display Parking in the park is limited to 400 cars, so please plan your journey to arrive in plenty of time before the race.
By Bus
Morebus numbers 8 and 9 stop at the main park entrance and Blandford Road entrance. The X54, Morebus 10 and Route 40 all stop at Upton Crossroads.
By Train
Poole station is approximately 3 miles away. Hamworthy Rail Station is only 0.6 miles away.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:15am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch. You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course. There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
What are the age restrictions to enter the Poole 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRuns?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Is there anywhere I can leave my bags while I complete the Poole 1.5k, 5k or 10k MoRun?
Yes, a bag storage area is located by the registration area. However, space is very limited so please pack lightly. The bag storage gazebos will always be attended, but it is not recommended to bring anything valuable.
Do I need to fundraise for the Movember Foundation?
Fundraising is not compulsory, but anything you can raise would make a big difference. When you enter, you have the option of making a donation. You can fundraise for any charity of your choice. MoRunning supports the Movember Foundation which tackles men's health, focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
Will there be toilets at the Poole 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun?
Yes, toilets will be available by the event hub.
My child is entered in the Mini MoRun, can I run with them?
Yes, one adult may accompany their MiniMo free of charge. There is no need to register the adult, however the medals are reserved for the kids.
Is there a cut-off time to complete the MoRuns?
There is typically a 1.5 hour cut-off to complete the event.
Can I run the Poole 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun with a buggy?
Yes, buggies are allowed at this event however as its partly run along trails, off-road running buggies are recommended.
Is the course at the Poole 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun suitable for a wheelchair?
Unfortunately, the course is not suitable for wheelchair users.
Can I run with my dog in the Poole 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun races?
Yes, dogs are allowed but please ensure they are on a lead at all times and respectful of other runners.
Can I wear headphones at the Poole 5k & 10k MoRun?
Yes, headphones are permitted but please ensure you can hear the marshals around you, as well as the general public.
Reviews
4.5
12 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Incredible crowds
