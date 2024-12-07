Race The Light
Race The Light
£32 - £46
About
Returning by popular demand is OuterEdge Events' awesome Race the Light based in Mothecombe, South Devon. Do you have what it takes to complete the 8.5-mile trail run or half marathon before it gets dark? There's only one way to find out! Come and get your hands on a bespoke Race the Light medal.
Race the Light Half Marathon and 8.5 Mile Race the Light
Sat, Dec 7, 2024
Mothecombe, United Kingdom
4.9(66 Reviews)
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Mothecombe, Plymouth PL8 1LB, UK
Start times
Saturday, Dec 7, 2024
Race the Light Half Marathon: 2:00 PM8.5 Mile Race the Light: 2:45 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Race The Light
8.5 Mile Race the Light
8.5mi
£32 - £34
Race the Light Half Marathon
13.1mi
£44 - £46
Route information
Returning for its 8th edition, this unique event features river crossings and some amazing views of the River Erme estuary and Flete Estate in Mothecombe, South Devon. With 8.5 mile and half marathon options starting from Coastguards Beach, this is sure to get you moving in December.
The 8.5 mile course will take you along shadowy estuarine trails, meandering through the private Flete Estate. With a double crossing of the River Erme, it's not only a race against light but also the tide! You will then finish with a mighty uphill climb to the Schoolhouse Devon Restaurant, high above the water.
The Erme & Hams half marathon route adds on an additional 5 miles to the original 8.5 mile route. The course takes in some of the South Hams South West Coastal Path, and has the added challenge of making it to the final crossing of the Erme estuary within 3 hours to take advantage of low tide.
Organizer route images
What's included
- A crepuscular, twilighty race around the shadowy tracks and trails of the privately owned Flete Estate in the delicious South Hams
- Double crossing of the Erme estuary - possibly dark on the return leg!
- Bespoke Race the Light finisher's medal
- First Aid
- Fully marked and marshalled course
How to get there
Mothecombe, Plymouth PL8 1LB, UKGet full directions
Start Location
what3words//fools.thatched.pencil
Event day logistics
14:00 Half marathon starts
14:45 8.5 mile race starts
*Timings are subject to a change of 15-20 minutes depending on weather and tidal conditions.
You should arrive 45 minutes before the start of the race to ensure time to register and warm up.
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 17 or older on race day.
Kit List
- Head torch
- Trail shoes - bear in mind you will get wet feet from the off!
FAQs
Are there medals at the Race the Light?
Yes all finishers will receive a bespoke medal upon completion of the run.
Will I get wet at the Race the Light?
Yes, you will be crossing the estuary twice and so you will get wet.
Where does the Race the Light start?
The race will begin at the bottom of the slipway on Coastguards Beach.
Reviews
4.9
66 reviews
