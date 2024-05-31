Race the Sun 50k

12:00 - 12:30 Race starts

Start Time

Entrants can select their start time between 12-12:30pm as you'll be set off in small groups.

Age Requirements

Entrants must be 20 or older to enter the event.

Cut-Off Time

There will be a 9-hour and 12-minute cut-off time in place at the event. Entrants must stick to the cutoff times for each checkpoint (more information to be shared closer to the event) in order to reach the finish line before the final cut-off.

Toilets

There will be toilets at the start/finish as well as along the course.

Checkpoints

There will be 4 checkpoints along the route approximately 10k apart.

If you have your own dietary requirements you can send your nutrition to the halfway point, just drop it off at registration and the event organisers will ensure it is taken to the checkpoint.

Snacks, toilets, and drinks will be available;