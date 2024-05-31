Race the Sun 50k
Race the Sun 50k
£65
About
Take on this 50k ultramarathon this summer. Perfect to get into the summer spirit, this well-organised event with stunning trails and a generous cut-off time is perfect for new and experienced runners alike. Come along to collect your race momentos or enjoy a sunny day out.
50k
Sat, Jun 1, 2024
Maidenhead, United Kingdom
4.7(8 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
NMCC Sports Bar, NMCC Sports Bar At Summerleaze Park Off, Summerleaze Rd, Maidenhead SL6 8SP, UK
Start times
Saturday, Jun 1, 2024
50k: 12:00 PM
Event summary
50k
50km
£65
Route information
The route is largely flat and boasts some beautiful scenery, taking in multi-terrain surfaces along the way. The event organiser recommends that entrants wear road shoes.
For further race information and updates from the organisers, please visit the official event website HERE
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Race momento
- Free event photography
- Aid stations
- Medical support
- Event T-shirt available to purchase
How to get there
NMCC Sports Bar, NMCC Sports Bar At Summerleaze Park Off, Summerleaze Rd, Maidenhead SL6 8SP, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is free event parking available onsite.
Event day logistics
12:00 - 12:30 Race starts
Start Time
Entrants can select their start time between 12-12:30pm as you'll be set off in small groups.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 20 or older to enter the event.
Cut-Off Time
There will be a 9-hour and 12-minute cut-off time in place at the event. Entrants must stick to the cutoff times for each checkpoint (more information to be shared closer to the event) in order to reach the finish line before the final cut-off.
Toilets
There will be toilets at the start/finish as well as along the course.
Checkpoints
There will be 4 checkpoints along the route approximately 10k apart.
If you have your own dietary requirements you can send your nutrition to the halfway point, just drop it off at registration and the event organisers will ensure it is taken to the checkpoint.
Snacks, toilets, and drinks will be available;
- Biscuits
- Crisps
- Chocolate
- Cereal bars
- Sweets
- flapjacks
- bananas
- Squash
- Water
- Flat cola
Spectator Info
Spectators are more than welcome to attend and support their racers, but they will not be allowed into the checkpoints.
FAQs
Can I run with a pacer at the Race the Sun 50k?
Yes, the route is run on public trails meaning entrants are welcome to bring a pacer.
How old do I have to be to enter the Race the Sun 50k?
Entrants must be 20 and older to enter the event.
Can I run with my dog at the Race the Sun 50k?
Yes, fogs are permitted but must be attached to a harness and entrants will be exempt from winning a prize.
Reviews
4.7
8 reviews
£65