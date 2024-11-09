Start Locations

76k Ultra: Aldershot

36k Walk/Run: Petersfield

In the month we honour all servicemen and women who have sacrificed so much for our nation, show just how much you care by taking on the Race to Remember. This event is open to all abilities, and will help to raise funds for life-changing mental health treatment for veterans.

All races will finish at the iconic Royal Naval Dockyard in Portsmouth.

76k Run

This epic ultramarathon takes you on a 76km route all the way from Aldershot to Portsmouth. Taking in a mix of trails and tarmac you'll take in the challenging South Downs overcoming 2000ft of elevation.

36k Run / walk

Starting in Petersfield the 36km course takes you straight into the heart of the South Downs National Park. Suitable for both walkers and runners this well-supported route presents a great challenge.

All participants will then head down towards the memorable finish line at the historic dockyard, the home of the Navy's flagship boat HMS Victory.

There will be 6 aid stations along the 76k route and 3 aid stations along the 36k route. Please note that the courses will be open to traffic and on public trails, with around 85% of the course on trails.