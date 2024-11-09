Race to Remember
1 / 13
10 +
Race to Remember
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£40 - £65
About
On November 9th, honour our service men and women by taking part in this brilliant event for veterans' mental health. You'll complete a 36k walk or run or a 76k ultramarathon. Come along to challenge yourself and ensure veterans can get the support they need. This is a charity event, and all participants are encouraged to create a fundraising page and raise what they can in support of Combat Stress.
76k Ultra, 36k Walk and 36k Run
View details
Sat, Nov 9, 2024
View logistics
Aldershot, United Kingdom
View location
4.9(6 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Combat Stress.
Where and when
Location
Aldershot, UK
Start times
Saturday, Nov 9, 2024
76k Ultra: 6:00 AM36k Walk: 9:00 AM36k Run: 10:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Race to Remember
76k Ultra
76km
£65
36k Walk
36km
£40
36k Run
36km
£40
Route information
Start Locations
76k Ultra: Aldershot
36k Walk/Run: Petersfield
In the month we honour all servicemen and women who have sacrificed so much for our nation, show just how much you care by taking on the Race to Remember. This event is open to all abilities, and will help to raise funds for life-changing mental health treatment for veterans.
All races will finish at the iconic Royal Naval Dockyard in Portsmouth.
76k Run
This epic ultramarathon takes you on a 76km route all the way from Aldershot to Portsmouth. Taking in a mix of trails and tarmac you'll take in the challenging South Downs overcoming 2000ft of elevation.
36k Run / walk
Starting in Petersfield the 36km course takes you straight into the heart of the South Downs National Park. Suitable for both walkers and runners this well-supported route presents a great challenge.
All participants will then head down towards the memorable finish line at the historic dockyard, the home of the Navy's flagship boat HMS Victory.
There will be 6 aid stations along the 76k route and 3 aid stations along the 36k route. Please note that the courses will be open to traffic and on public trails, with around 85% of the course on trails.
What's included
- Online fundraising leaderboard
- Finisher's medal
- Medical support
- Front and tail runner
- Refreshment stations along the route
- Post-race refreshments
How to get there
Aldershot, UKGet full directions
Start Locations
- 76k Ultra: Aldershot
- 36k Walk/run: Petersfield
Event day logistics
05:30 Registration opens
06:00 76k Race to Remember starts
09:00 36k walk starts
10:30 36k run starts
19:00 Event cut-off time
Age Requirements
Participants must be aged 16 years and above to participate. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to provide written parental consent.
Combat Stress
This wonderful event is organised by Combat Stress, a brilliant charity supporting veterans with their mental health, and helping combat issues such as PTSD, anxiety and depression.
Fundraising
Once you have entered all contestants are strongly encouraged to create a fundraising page and raise what they can in support of veterans’ mental health.
All these funds go towards the brilliant work Combat Stress does in helping veterans with their mental health. So choose your distance, enter the race and then get fundraising for a brilliant cause!
Cut-Off Times
76k:
- 09:30: 22.5k, Lindford
- 11:00: 31.5k, Liss Forest
- 12:30: 41.5k, Petersfield
- 14:30: 55.5k, Rowlands Castle
- 16:00: 62.5k, Solent Way
- 17:30: 70k, Hillsea Lagoon
- 19:00: 76k, Portsmouth
36k Run:
- 14:30: 14k, Rowlands Castle
- 16:00: 21k, Solent Way
- 17:30: 28.5k, Hillsea Lagoon
- 19:00: 36k, Portsmouth
36k Walk:
- 12:00: 14k, Rowlands Castle
- 14:30: 21k, Solent Way
- 15:30: 28.5k, Hillsea Lagoon
- 19:00: 36k, Portsmouth
Mandatory Items - Run
- Trail running shoes
- Backpack
- Waterproof clothing
- Emergency Spare Clothing
- Spare warm upper layer
- Warm hat or buff
- Gloves and/or mitts
- Head torch and spare batteries
- Reflective clothing
- Mobile phone
- Water bottles or bladder
- Food
- Emergency survival bag
- First aid kit
- Cash and bank card
Mandatory Kit List - Walk
- Walking boots
- Walking socks
- Breathable trousers
- Long sleeve base layer
- T-shirt
- Jumper
- Backpack
- Waterproof clothing
- Spare layers
- Warm hat or buff
- Gloves and/or mitts
- Head torch and spare batteries
- Mobile phone
- Water bottles or bladder
- Food
- First aid kit
- Cash and Bank Card
FAQs
Is the Race to Remember raising money for charity?
Yes, the event is raising money for Combat Stress, a charity supporting veterans with their mental health.
How much money do I have to raise to take part in the Race to Remember?
Once you have entered all contestants are encouraged to create a fundraising page and raise what they can in support of veterans’ mental health. You’ll receive branded rewards and support along the way.
What time does the Race to Remember start?
Start times will be confirmed and communicated with participants in the near future.
Where does each distance start for the Race to Remember?
The 76k starts in Aldershot, the 36k in Petersfield. Exact locations will be confirmed and communicated in the near future.
Reviews
4.9
6 reviews
Running in London Parks
£40 - £65