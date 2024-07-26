Railway Ultra
About
Take on a new challenge with this late July run along the River Severn. Based in Coalport, Telford, this event offers a range of distances, from 9 miles to 37 miles, there's something for everyone. Soak in the riverside views as you follow the old railway line between Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.
37 Miles, 28 Miles, 19 Miles, and 2 more
View details
Sat, Jul 27, 2024
View logistics
Coalport, United Kingdom
View location
4.4(3 Reviews)
All reviews
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Coalport, Telford TF8 7JF, UK
Start times
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
37 Miles: 8:30 AM28 Miles: 9:00 AM19 Miles: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon: 9:00 AM9 Miles: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Railway Ultra
37 Miles
37mi
£40 - £42
28 Miles
28mi
£38 - £39
19 Miles
19mi
£35
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35
Route information
This unique summer race follows the disused railway line between Ironbridge and Bridgnorth in Telford. With 2 ultramarathons, a 3/4 marathon, a half marathon and a 9-mile distance on offer, there's something for all kinds of runner, from experienced endurance runners to those attempting a longer distance for the first time.
Starting from the railway line behind the Woodbridge Pub in Coalport, the route takes runners along the banks of the River Severn along the railway line, with incredible riverside scenery. The out-and-back laps are 9.4 miles, with a well-stocked aid station every 4.7 miles along the route. The full route can be found here.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Timed results
- Well-stocked aid station
How to get there
Coalport, Telford TF8 7JF, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is available approximately a 10-minute walk away at the Coalport China Museum and Coalport YHA (charges apply).
Event day logistics
08:30 37 mile ultramarathon starts
09:00 All other races start
16:00 Event cut-off time
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter the event.
FAQs
What time does the Railway Ultra start?
The 37 Mile Ultra starts at 08:30, with all other races beginning at 09:00.
Is there parking at the Railway Ultra?
Yes, there is parking situated approximately a 10-minute walk from the start. Charges may apply.
What type of route is the Railway Ultra?
The route is an out-and-back route of 9.4 miles.
Reviews
4.4
3 reviews
