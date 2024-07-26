Railway Ultra

£28 - £42
About
Take on a new challenge with this late July run along the River Severn. Based in Coalport, Telford, this event offers a range of distances, from 9 miles to 37 miles, there's something for everyone. Soak in the riverside views as you follow the old railway line between Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.
PathWithPin
37 Miles, 28 Miles, 19 Miles, and 2 more
View details
Calendar
Sat, Jul 27, 2024
View logistics
LocationPin
Coalport, United Kingdom
View location
Star
4.4
(3 Reviews)
All reviews
Where and when
Coalport, Telford TF8 7JF, UK
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
37 Miles: 8:30 AM28 Miles: 9:00 AM19 Miles: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon: 9:00 AM9 Miles: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Railway Ultra
37 Miles
Distance
37mi
£40 - £42
28 Miles
Distance
28mi
£38 - £39
19 Miles
Distance
19mi
£35
Half Marathon
Distance
13.1mi
£35
Route information
This unique summer race follows the disused railway line between Ironbridge and Bridgnorth in Telford. With 2 ultramarathons, a 3/4 marathon, a half marathon and a 9-mile distance on offer, there's something for all kinds of runner, from experienced endurance runners to those attempting a longer distance for the first time.
Starting from the railway line behind the Woodbridge Pub in Coalport, the route takes runners along the banks of the River Severn along the railway line, with incredible riverside scenery. The out-and-back laps are 9.4 miles, with a well-stocked aid station every 4.7 miles along the route. The full route can be found hereExternalLink.
What's included
  • Finisher's medal
  • Timed results
  • Well-stocked aid station
LocationOnMap
How to get there
Coalport, Telford TF8 7JF, UK
Get full directionsExternalLink
Parking
Parking is available approximately a 10-minute walk away at the Coalport China Museum and Coalport YHA (charges apply).
Event day logistics
08:30 37 mile ultramarathon starts
09:00 All other races start
16:00 Event cut-off time
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter the event.
FAQs
What time does the Railway Ultra start?
The 37 Mile Ultra starts at 08:30, with all other races beginning at 09:00.
ChevronLeft
Is there parking at the Railway Ultra?
Yes, there is parking situated approximately a 10-minute walk from the start. Charges may apply.
ChevronLeft
What type of route is the Railway Ultra?
The route is an out-and-back route of 9.4 miles.
ChevronLeft
Reviews
4.4
3 reviews
