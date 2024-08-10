Ramsbury Gold 10k

This brand-new event for 2024 is set at the beautiful Ramsbury Estate in Marlborough. Based at Ramsbury Brewery, the 10k trail run is perfect for a range of runners, with a generous cut-off time, and is even dog-friendly as well!

Beginning by the brewery's tap room, you'll run along local trails, through woodland and along footpaths, finishing back at the brewery for a refreshing post-race pint. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options are available and included within entry.

There will be 1 water station located on the route. Total elevation gain on the course is 165m.