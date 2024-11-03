Reading Rivermead 10k
About
Starting and finishing at Rivermead Leisure Complex, this route takes runners round some great Reading scenery as well as along the River Thames. A fast and flat course, this is the perfect event for beginners to try a 10k and for experienced runners to shave time off their PB.
Reading, United Kingdom
3.7(74 Reviews)
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Rivermead Leisure Complex and Gym, Richfield Ave, Reading RG1 8EQ, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 3, 2024
10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Reading Rivermead 10k
10k
10km
£16
Route information
The course kicks-off from the Rivermead Leisure Complex and is a two lapped, 5k course. This flat route is perfect for those who are looking to nail down a quick time.
The event will track along tarmac pathways for its entirety and have water available at various stages throughout the course.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Trophies for the Top 3 runners
- Onsite changing/toilet facilities
- First aid
- Aid stations
- Car parking
- Accurately measured course
How to get there
Rivermead Leisure Complex and Gym, Richfield Ave, Reading RG1 8EQ, UK
Parking
There is ample car parking available onsite.
Event day logistics
10:00 10k Starts
Please arrive at least 30 minutes before the race is scheduled to start to ensure there is sufficient time to complete the registration process.
Spectator Info
The looped nature of the course makes it perfect for spectators who can catch a glimpse of the runners on a number of occasions.
FAQs
Will there be first aid at the Reading Rivermead 10k?
Yes, first aid will be onsite should any issues arise.
Is there a place to leave my bag at the Reading Rivermead 10k?
Bag drop facilities will be available at this event.
What do Reading Rivermead 10k finisher's receive?
All finishers will be congratulated with a unique medal and the Top 3 runners will receive trophies.
Reviews
3.7
74 reviews
