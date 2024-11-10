Remembrance Day Run

This special event has a unique atmosphere and takes place on Remembrance Sunday. The Last Post will be played before the event starts, then at 11:00 all runners are encouraged to take a breather and join a moment of silence to remember those military personnel who have given their lives over the years in service to our great country.

Starting right on the River Colne in Brightlingsea, the historic sailing town, the route will have great views over the water. The race itself takes place on a traffic-free, undulating trail course. Runners will complete laps of a 10.55k loop, and with an aid station at the start/finish point and halfway round, runners can refuel as often as they wish and there is no need to carry any kit. This gives runners a brilliant opportunity to take on a distance they haven't completed before. 2 laps will complete a half marathon, 4 laps have to be completed for the marathon and any more than that and the clock is your only limit! But don't be put off by the long time limit, runners can rest as much as they wish between laps and refuel as often as they need.

The route follows the River Colne into open countryside, turning at the Tidal Ford and heading inland along quiet roads, past Moveron Gardens. It then rejoins the first part of the route to head back to the start line, completing one lap of the course.

This is a fantastic opportunity to run on a fast, lapped course and get your hands on a unique, bespoke medal, promising to be a fantastic event for runners of all abilities!