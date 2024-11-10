Remembrance Day Run
1 / 2
Remembrance Day Run
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£22 - £38
About
Remember the fallen servicemen and women at this unique running event, where you will honour a minute silence mid-race. The course follows an undulating, traffic-free pathway and participants have 6 hours to complete as many (or as few) laps as they wish.
6 Hour Challenge, Marathon, Half Marathon, and 1 more
View details
Sun, Nov 10, 2024
View logistics
Brightlingsea, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Hare & Tortoise Running .
Where and when
Location
Batemans Tower, Promenade Way, Brightlingsea, Colchester CO7 0HH, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
6 Hour Challenge: 9:30 AMMarathon: 9:30 AMHalf Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Remembrance Day Run
6 Hour Challenge
360min
£38
Marathon
26.2mi
£38
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£28
10k
10km
£22
Route information
This special event has a unique atmosphere and takes place on Remembrance Sunday. The Last Post will be played before the event starts, then at 11:00 all runners are encouraged to take a breather and join a moment of silence to remember those military personnel who have given their lives over the years in service to our great country.
Starting right on the River Colne in Brightlingsea, the historic sailing town, the route will have great views over the water. The race itself takes place on a traffic-free, undulating trail course. Runners will complete laps of a 10.55k loop, and with an aid station at the start/finish point and halfway round, runners can refuel as often as they wish and there is no need to carry any kit. This gives runners a brilliant opportunity to take on a distance they haven't completed before. 2 laps will complete a half marathon, 4 laps have to be completed for the marathon and any more than that and the clock is your only limit! But don't be put off by the long time limit, runners can rest as much as they wish between laps and refuel as often as they need.
The route follows the River Colne into open countryside, turning at the Tidal Ford and heading inland along quiet roads, past Moveron Gardens. It then rejoins the first part of the route to head back to the start line, completing one lap of the course.
This is a fantastic opportunity to run on a fast, lapped course and get your hands on a unique, bespoke medal, promising to be a fantastic event for runners of all abilities!
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Fully stocked aid station
- Toilets
- Traffic-free running
- Marked and marshalled route
- 100 Club qualifying event
How to get there
Batemans Tower, Promenade Way, Brightlingsea, Colchester CO7 0HH, UKGet full directions
By Car
The Batemans Tower Cafe in Brightlingsea is situated on the east coast of England, south of Colchester and can be accessed from the B1029.
Parking
There is ample parking on the roadside along Promenade Way, but also in public car parks located on Promenade Way: Promenade Way Car Park & Western Promenade Grass Car Park.
By Train
Alresford Station is approximately 5 miles from the event venue.
Event day logistics
09:30 All races start
11:00 Remembrance silence
15:30 6-Hour Challenge Ends
Please make sure you arrive at least 45 minutes before the start of your event to get parked, registered and warmed up.
Age Requirements
Runners must be at least 18 years old to take part in the marathon or 6-hour timed event.
Participants in the 10k must be aged 16 and over, whilst those entering the half marathon must be aged 17 and above.
Aid Stations
The fuel stations will be equipped with flapjacks, sweet things, fruit, nuts, and water and squash, but you can also leave your own items at them if you have more individual requirements.
FAQs
Will there be toilets at the Remembrance Day Run?
Toilets are located near Bateman’s Café on the West Promenade, in the car park at the end of Promenade Way. These will be accessible, before, during, and after the race.
Can I leave my own food at the aid stations at the Remembrance Day Run?
There will be food and drink provided at the aid stations, but you are welcome to leave your own food and drink at the aid stations.
Do I have to run for the whole 6 hours of the Remembrance Day Run?
No, you don't have to run for the whole 6 hours, you can stop as often as you wish.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£22 - £38