Renegade 10k

Set in the stunning Yattendon Estate in West Berkshire, this inaugural summer 10k is hosted by Renegade Brewery. The Yattendon Estate covers over 9,000 acres of the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Beginning a stone's throw away from the Brewery's tap room, the multi-terrain course features local trails, paths and woodland and is perfect for a range of abilities, with a generous cut-off time and an elevation gain of 103m.

The route finishes back at the Brewery, where participants can enjoy an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink.

The course is Canicross friendly, so your canine companion is welcome to run it with you.