Richmond Park 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon - September

Terrain: Mixed (path, grass, trail)

Elevation: Slight undulation

Route Type: Loop

5k - 1 lap

10k - 2 laps

Half Marathon - 4 laps

This looped 5k course circles the stunning Richmond Park, a vast green space famously home to herds of deer. There will be a gradual incline for the first 2k.

After you have completed your race, you could visit the famous Henry's Mound, located within the grounds of the park. This famous hill is where King Henry VIII stood to have perfect view of St. Paul's Cathedral can be seen through the telescope there. This mound is famously known as it is in fact against the law to obstruct the view from the top of this English burial mound. Standing in this spot also provides picturesque views of the Thames Valley.