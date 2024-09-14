Richmond Park 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon - September
Richmond Park 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon - September
About
Enjoy a 5k, 10k or half marathon around the iconic Richmond Park this September. This gorgeous venue offers a mixed terrain course over paths, trails and grass, very gently undulation and prime deer spotting making this an exciting event for runners of all abilities.
Half Marathon, 10k and 5k
Sun, Sep 15, 2024
Greater London, United Kingdom
4.8(28 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Sheen Gate SW14 8BJ, UK
Start times
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 AM10k: 10:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Richmond Park 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon - September
Half Marathon
21km
£25
10k
10km
£22
5k
5km
£22
Route information
Terrain: Mixed (path, grass, trail)
Elevation: Slight undulation
Route Type: Loop
- 5k - 1 lap
- 10k - 2 laps
- Half Marathon - 4 laps
This looped 5k course circles the stunning Richmond Park, a vast green space famously home to herds of deer. There will be a gradual incline for the first 2k.
After you have completed your race, you could visit the famous Henry's Mound, located within the grounds of the park. This famous hill is where King Henry VIII stood to have perfect view of St. Paul's Cathedral can be seen through the telescope there. This mound is famously known as it is in fact against the law to obstruct the view from the top of this English burial mound. Standing in this spot also provides picturesque views of the Thames Valley.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Unique finisher's medal
- Chip-timed results
- Friendly, helpful and supportive event crew
- Incredible atmosphere
- Parking onsite
- Snacks and drinks provided
How to get there
Sheen Gate SW14 8BJ, UK
Event Hub Location
The event hub is located on the grass area to the left of East Sheen Gate carpark. You will see the orange gazebos here and come to the registration tents to collect your race pack.
By Car
The closest park gate to the event is East Sheen Gate, off Sheen Lane. The postcode is SW14 8BJ. View Streetmap
Please note parking is limited and please do your best to park before coming in via East Sheen Gate. It is also strongly recommended to car share where possible.
By Train
Richmond Station is a 20-30 minute walk from the Event Hub. Alternatively, Mortlake is the closest station, at about a 10-minute walk from Sheen.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:00 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k and 10k start
Race Pack
You must collect your race pack from registration on the day of the event. Please arrive with plenty of time to collect your race pack, attach your race number and warm up.
Further race information will be sent by email roughly a week before the event, informing participants of their race number is so they know where to queue on the day of the event.
FAQs
Will the Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon chip-timed?
Yes, all runners will be timed using chip timing.
What is the closest train station to the Event Hub of Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
Mortlake is the closest station, located at 10 minute walk away.
Can I run the Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon with my buggy/pushchair?
Yes, off-road buggies/pushchairs are permitted on this course.
Reviews
4.8
28 reviews
Running in London Parks
£22 - £25