About
This is the perfect way to start your summer racing season. Run through the spectacular setting of Richmond Park on a three lap, 26.2 mile marathon course. With aid stations throughout and the chance to win a finisher's medal and goody bag, this is not one to miss.
Marathon
Sun, May 19, 2024
Greater London, United Kingdom
4(16 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Sheen Gate SW14 8BJ, UK
Start times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Marathon: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Richmond Park Marathon
Marathon
26.2mi
£50
Route information
This 26.2-mile course consists of 3 laps of Richmond Park. The first lap is 12 miles and follows a route around the perimeter of the park, in addition to cutting through the centre of the park. The second and third laps follow the Tamsin Trail, each lap being 7.1 miles long. The start/finish area is located close to Sheen Gate on the north side of the park.
It is important that all runners check the route map on the Richmond Park Marathon website to familiarise themselves with the changes from the first year, as the first lap may differ.
To avoid any runners taking any unplanned diversions, there will be a lead cyclist for the runners to follow, as well as plenty of signs and arrows directing you in the right direction.
Please could all runners keep to the left side of the Trail Paths, as this should help stream a smoother run around the park.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- 1m2go mug
- 1m2go buff
- Post-race goody bag
- Chip-timed results
- Food and drink
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- First Aid on site
- Toilets
How to get there
Sheen Gate SW14 8BJ, UK
By Train
Mortlake is the closest train station to the start location (Sheen Gate), located 0.4 miles away, which should take roughly 9 minutes to walk.
Parking
On entering Sheen Gate, there is a car park on the right hand side, however, space is rather limited, so please arrive in good time if driving. Additional parking is also available outside the park on Sheen Lane & Fife Road.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:15 Race Briefing
09:30 Marathon starts
Age Restrictions
All entrants must be aged 18 and over in order to participate in this event.
Race Pack
You must collect your race pack before the start of the race from registration. Every race pack will include your timing chip, race number, safety pins, bag tag (that can be attached to any baggage you wish to store at the start/finish area on race day) and a copy of race instructions.
Bag Drop
A designated baggage area will be available near to the start/finish area. If you are dropping off a bag, please attach a numbered tag which you can find in your race pack, so that it is clear which bags belong to whom.
Please do not leave valuables in your bag. Your bag is left in the baggage area at your own risk.
Water and Aid Stations
There will be water and aid stations situated throughout the course approximately every 3 miles. Each station will be stocked with water and High Five energy gels.
Toilets
There are public toilets located in the park, just inside the Sheen Gate entrance. The event organiser will also have portable toilets in the Sheen Gate Car Park for participants to use.
There are also toilet facilities located at Roehampton Gate, Robin Hood Gate, Ham Gate, Richmond Gate and Pembroke Lodge.
FAQs
Do I have to be UKA Affiliated in order to enter the Richmond Park Marathon?
No, all runners are welcome to join in. Please note that non-members will be charged an extra £2 for entry.
What time does the Richmond Park Half Marathon start?
The Richmond Park Half Marathon will start at 09:30am. There will be a compulsory Runners Warm up before the race at 09:15am, so please arrive at the start line by then.
Will I receive a medal for completing the Richmond Park Half Marathon?
Yes, all finishers will receive a medal at the finish line.
Reviews
Running in London Parks
£50