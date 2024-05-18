This 26.2-mile course consists of 3 laps of Richmond Park. The first lap is 12 miles and follows a route around the perimeter of the park, in addition to cutting through the centre of the park. The second and third laps follow the Tamsin Trail, each lap being 7.1 miles long. The start/finish area is located close to Sheen Gate on the north side of the park.

It is important that all runners check the route map on the Richmond Park Marathon website to familiarise themselves with the changes from the first year, as the first lap may differ.

To avoid any runners taking any unplanned diversions, there will be a lead cyclist for the runners to follow, as well as plenty of signs and arrows directing you in the right direction.

Please could all runners keep to the left side of the Trail Paths, as this should help stream a smoother run around the park.