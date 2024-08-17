Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - August

This undulating course through the beautiful Richmond Park takes runners along a mix of terrain with country paths, grassy sections and a bit of cross country. The course is entirely within the grounds of the Park with, 5k runners completing 1 loop, 10k runners 2 loops and Half Marathon runners 4 loops.

This fun and friendly event is designed for runners of all abilities, so you can run, jog or walk your way round the scenic course.

The course will be well marshalled and you will no doubt receive wonderful encouragement from The Fix Events team. Water will be available at the start/finish point, if you require additional water please bring your own.