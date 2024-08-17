Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - August
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - August
£22 - £25
About
Take on this friendly trail race and enjoy the stunning scenery of Richmond Park. There are three distances to choose from around the undulating course, so everyone is welcome. Come along for the wonderful atmosphere and the beautiful surroundings.
Half Marathon, 5k and 10k
Sun, Aug 18, 2024
London, United Kingdom
4.5(37 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Sheen Gate, London SW14 8BJ, UK
Start times
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - August
5k
5km
£22
10k
10km
£22
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
Route information
This undulating course through the beautiful Richmond Park takes runners along a mix of terrain with country paths, grassy sections and a bit of cross country. The course is entirely within the grounds of the Park with, 5k runners completing 1 loop, 10k runners 2 loops and Half Marathon runners 4 loops.
This fun and friendly event is designed for runners of all abilities, so you can run, jog or walk your way round the scenic course.
The course will be well marshalled and you will no doubt receive wonderful encouragement from The Fix Events team. Water will be available at the start/finish point, if you require additional water please bring your own.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Drinks and sweets
- Trophies for top finishers
- Bag drop
- Parking
- Chip-timed results
- Well marshalled course
How to get there
By Car
East Sheen Gate is at the Northern end of Richmond Park, and can be accessed from the A205/Upper Richmond Road.
Parking
The closest car park to the event is East Sheen Gate, off Sheen Lane. Please note parking is limited so arrive early in order to get a space.
By Train
Mortlake is the closest station to the venue and is about a 10 minute walk.
By Bus
There are plenty of regular buses stopping near Sheen Lane. Check the TFL website here for more information.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration 0pens
09:00 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k & 10k Races starts
Race Information
Once you have entered you will receive an email with all the necessary event information and you will collect your race pack on the day of the event.
Registration
Please arrive early for registration, allowing you plenty of time to get ready for your race.
Chip Timing
Your timing chip will be attached to your race number and it is important that this is visible on your front at all times during the race.
Event Hub
The event hub will be situated on the grass area to the left of the East Sheen Gate car park. There will be orange gazebos where you will go to register and collect your race pack.
FAQs
Do I need trail running shoes to take part in the Richmond Park August 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
With the mixture of terrain on the course, trail running shoes are recommended.
When will I get the results for the Richmond Park August 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
Results go live as the event is taking place and can be viewed at the Results Base timing tent when you cross the finish line, however these also go live to The Fix Events website.
Will there be parking available at the Richmond Park August 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
There is a car park on site but parking is limited so please arrive early.
Will there be a bag drop at the Richmond Park August 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
Yes, there will be a bag drop. There is limited space so please pack light.
Can I run with my dog at the Richmond Park August 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
Yes, you can run with your dog as long as they are on a short lead.
Can children race in the Richmond Park August 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
Children are welcome to run in this event, as long as the parent/guardian is satisfied the child/children can confidently run 5k or 10k unaccompanied they may do so, with a parent/guardian remaining onsite at all times.
Can I wear headphones at the Richmond Park August 5k, 10k and Half Marathon?
Yes you can wear headphones for this race, but please keep your volume low as it is your responsibility to hear instructions from marshals.
