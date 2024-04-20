Ringwood Triathlon

This triathlon is based in the historic market town of Ringwood in southwest Hampshire and features a pool-based swim, a bike leg through the stunning New Forest and a run route taking you through the town and into the surrounding countryside. You can also opt to complete an aquabike or aquathlon, which follow the same routes.

You'll start with a 600m swim in the Ringwood Health and Leisure Centre's 25m heated swimming pool.

The 28-mile bike leg is the longest, with a well-marshalled and fully signed bike route along New Forest roads, passing free-roaming horses, cows and donkeys. It is strongly recommended that you familiarise yourself with the route before racing.

The run route is a 5.5-mile looped course beginning at the Leisure Centre and heading out towards Hightown and then down to North Kingston, before returning back up through Upper Kingston and back into Ringwood.

Course Records