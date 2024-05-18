Roadford Lake Swim
Roadford Lake Swim
About
Plunge into this open-water even at Roadford Lake, an exclusive swimming venue. Experience stunning scenery and a lively atmosphere. Choose the distance that suits you - from 750m to 5k, there is something for everyone at this swim.
1.5k Swim, 750m Swim, 5k Swim, and 1 more
Sun, May 19, 2024
Devon, United Kingdom
4.1(3 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Roadford Lake, Roadford Lake, United Kingdom
Start times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
1.5k Swim: 10:00 AM750m Swim: 10:00 AM5k Swim: 10:50 AM2.5k Swim: 10:50 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Roadford Lake Swim
5k Swim
5km
£55
2.5k Swim
3km
£45
1.5k Swim
1.5km
£39
750m Swim
0.75km
£29
Route information
Taking place at the scenic Roadford Lake, with its backdrop of rolling countryside and proximity to the Wolf Valley and Dartmoor, this event has a range of distances for seasoned swimmers and novices alike.
Swim in the amazing open waters of the Lake, which are not usually open for swimming. The swim course has 750m and 1,250m laps.
New for 2024, there is now a 750m distance event. Consisting of one lap of the 750m course, this is perfect for participants new to open-water swimming and younger children.
More experienced swimmers can take on the 5k, 2.5k or 1,500m swims.
What's included
- Quality event t-shirt (choice of cotton or tech)
- Finishers medal
- Podium medals for top finishers
- Free silicone swim hats
- Professional chip-timed results
- Toilets
- Public liability insurance
- Water Safety Team
- Secure baggage drop
How to get there
Roadford Lake, Roadford Lake, United Kingdom
By Car
Roadford Lake lies five minutes off the A30 between Launceston and Okehampton. It is a 1hr drive from both Exeter and Plymouth.
There is plenty of parking available at the Cafe at Roadford Lake.
By Public Transport
Unfortunately, Roadford Lake is not very accessible by public transport. Okehampton is the closest station to the start, situated 14 miles away.
Event day logistics
06:00 Registration opens
10:00 1,500m and 750m swims start
10:50 2.5k and 5k swims start
Age Restrictions
There are various age requirements for this event. These are as follows:
- 5k swim - 14 and over
- 2.5k swim - 14 and over
- 1.5k swim - 13 and over
- 750m swim - 12 and over
Kit
Competitors must bring a swimming costume or wetsuit for their swim. Wetsuits are recommended for novice swimmers.
You will also need some warm clothing to change into after the swim, and most competitors use goggles.
FAQs
Are the Roadford Lake Swims suitable for beginners?
Yes they are. It is recommended by Sportiva to start out with the shorter distance and make sure to practice some open water swimming in advance to the event.
What is the minimum age for the 2.5k Roadford Lake swim?
Entrants for the 2.5k swim must be aged 14 and over.
Will there be parking at the Roadford Lake Swim?
Yes, there will be parking available at the cafe at the lake.
Reviews
4.1
3 reviews
