Roadford Lake Triathlon
Roadford Lake Triathlon
About
Challenge yourself and take on this triathlon at the beautiful Roadford Lake. Offering open-water swimming and a variety of distances, from sprint to 70.3, this event has something for all levels of triathlete. Contend for a podium finish, or aim to get your hands on a unique finisher's medal.
Standard Aquabike, Standard Triathlon, 70.3 Distance Triathlon, and 2 more
Sun, May 19, 2024
Broadwoodwidger, United Kingdom
4.3(2 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Roadford Lake Lodges, Broadwoodwidger, Lifton PL16 0RL, UK
Start times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Standard Aquabike: TBCStandard Triathlon: 7:30 AM70.3 Distance Triathlon: 7:30 AMSprint Triathlon: 8:00 AMStandard Triathlon Team Relay: 8:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Roadford Lake Triathlon
Sprint Triathlon
0.75km
20km
5km
£54
Standard Triathlon
1.5km
46km
10km
free
70.3 Distance Triathlon
1.9km
92km
20km
£121
Standard Triathlon Team Relay
1.5km
46km
12km
free
Route information
This event will take place at Roadford Lake, an excellent swimming spot with cool, open waters. This is a unique swimming venue, as the Lake is not usually open for swimming. Not far from the rugged beauty of Dartmoor, and boasting gorgeous countryside views, Roadford Lake is the ideal spot for a scenic triathlon.
The challenging bike courses will take place along the quiet rolling roads surrounding the lake. All races will finish with a run, ranging from 1 5k lap for the Sprint race to a 21k run for the 70.3 event.
What's included
- Quality event t-shirt (choice of cotton or tech)
- Event Medal
- Free silicon swim hat
- Personalised race number
- Chip-timed results
- Secure transition
- Podium medals for top 3 category winners
- Toilets
- Public Liability insurance
- Professional RFID chip timing
- British Triathlon permit
How to get there
Roadford Lake Lodges, Broadwoodwidger, Lifton PL16 0RL, UK
By Car
Roadford Lake lies just off the A30 between Okehampton and Launceston. It is one hour's drive from both Exeter and Plymouth.
There is plenty of parking available at the Cafe at Roadford Lake.
By Public Transport
Unfortunately, Roadford Lake is not very accessible by public transport. Okehampton is the closest station to the start, situated 14 miles away.
Event day logistics
07:30 70.3 Distance Triathlon, Standard Triathlon and Standard Aquabike start
08:00 Sprint Triathlon and Standard Relay races start
Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the start of your race to allow plenty of time to register, set up your bike, attach your race numbers, drop your bag and warm up.
Age Restrictions
There are various age requirements for this event. These are as follows:
- 70.3 Distance - 18 and over
- Standard - 17 and over
- Sprint - 15 and over
Kit
Wetsuits are optional for this event. However, if you are new to open-water swimming, it is strongly recommended to wear a wetsuit as it will give you far more buoyancy.
You will also need some warm clothing to change into after the swim. Most competitors also use goggles.
FAQs
Are there any age restrictions for the races at the Roadford Lake Triathlon?
Yes, there are a variety of different age restrictions for the events. Those aged 15 and over can compete in the Sprint Triathlon and Standard Triathlon Team events. The Standard Triathlon and Standard Aquabike races have an age limit of 17. Only those aged 18 or above can compete in the 70.3 Distance event.
How do I choose which type of t-shirt I get with my entry for the Roadford Lake Triathlon?
You can select whether you would like a cotton or technical t-shirt or vest when you register for this event.
Will there be parking at the Roadford Lake Triathlon?
Yes, there will be parking available at the cafe at the lake.
Reviews
4.3
2 reviews
£54 - £121