Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn
1 / 2
Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£20 - £115
About
Roadford Lake is the stunning setting for this triathlon event. Enjoy a lake swim and brilliant bike and run courses, with a variety of distances to choose from. Come along to experience a venue which is usually closed to swimming and claim your finisher's medal!
Middle Distance Triathlon, Standard Aquabike, Standard Distance Triathlon, and 2 more
View details
Sun, Sep 1, 2024
View logistics
Devon, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Sportiva Events.
Where and when
Location
Roadford Lake, Roadford Lake, United Kingdom
Start times
Sunday, Sep 1, 2024
Middle Distance Triathlon: 7:30 AMStandard Aquabike: 7:30 AMStandard Distance Triathlon: 8:30 AMSprint Aquabike: 8:30 AMSprint Distance Triathlon: 9:15 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn
Middle Distance Triathlon
1.9km
93km
21km
£115
Standard Distance Triathlon
1.5km
46km
10km
£28 - £62
Sprint Distance Triathlon
0.75km
20km
5km
£20 - £52
Standard Aquabike
1.5km
46km
£59
Route information
This second instalment of the popular Roadford Lake Triathlon will take place in September, bringing a variety of races to this brilliant venue where swimming is not usually permitted. Enjoy a swim in the lake, a bike leg taking in the quiet rolling roads in the surrounding area, and a fantastic new-and-improved run route along gravel paths. With lakeside camping also available, why not make a weekend of it?
Enter individually or in teams, with relay events available for Sprint and Standard distances and each team member taking on a different discipline.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Quality event T-shirt
- Chip-timed results
- Podium prizes
- Professional event photography
- Free silicone swim hats
- Camping available (at an additional cost)
- Personalised race number
- Secure transition and numbered racking
How to get there
Roadford Lake, Roadford Lake, United KingdomGet full directions
Parking
There is plenty of parking at the Cafe at Roadford Lake. Anyone camping at the Activity Centre on Saturday night is asked to cycle or walk over to the start in the morning.
Event day logistics
Saturday
16:00 - 17:00 Registration
Sunday
06:00 Registration opens for Middle Distance triathlon
06:30 Registration opens for Standard Distance triathlon
07:30 Registration opens for Sprint Distance triathlon
07:30 Middle Distance triathlon and Standard Aquabike start
08:30 Standard Distance triathlon and Sprint Aquabike start
09:15 Sprint Distance triathlon starts
15:30 Cut-off time for Middle Distance triathlon
Age Requirements
Competitors must be the following ages on the 31st of Dec 2024:
- Middle Distance: 18+
- Standard Distance: 17+
- Sprint Distance: 15+
Kit
- Road worthy bike (hybrid, gravel and mountain bikes are all fine)
- Helmet
- Trainers
- Waterproof jacket and gloves
- Swimming costume
- Goggles
- Water bottle
FAQs
When is registration open for the Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn?
Registration will be open in the afternoon of the Saturday before the event, and then on the morning of race day from 06:00.
Do I need BTF membership to compete in the Roadford Lake Triathlon - Autumn?
This event is BTF affiliated, therefore if you do not have an annual BTF membership, you will be required to purchase a day membership when booking.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£20 - £115