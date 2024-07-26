Round Reading UltraMarathon (RRUM)
1 / 6
3 +
Round Reading UltraMarathon (RRUM)
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£68
About
This incredible 50k ultramarathon circumnavigates the town of Reading, taking runners through Berkshire countryside. Open to all levels of runner and with a mixture of woodland trails and towpaths, this course is perfect for experienced and novice endurance athletes alike.
50k
View details
Sat, Jul 27, 2024
View logistics
Sonning, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Ultra Violet.
Where and when
Location
Berkshire County Sports Club, Berkshire County Sports Club, Sonning Ln, Sonning, Reading RG4 6ST, UK
Start times
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
50k: 7:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Round Reading UltraMarathon (RRUM)
50k
50km
£68
Route information
Distance: 50k
Terrain: Multi (trails & roads)
Elevation: Mostly flat
Route Type: Loop
Tour Reading via river and canal towpath, open pastures and quaint village paths on this 50k, multi-terrain, 1-lap course. Beginning and finishing at the Berkshire County Sports Ground in Sonning, this course consists of woodland trails, country lanes and towpaths and is also a UTMB index race.
The final race route will be emailed to all participants a week prior to event day with maps and GPS information including the locations of checkpoints, feed stations and toilets.
Please Note: There are cut-off times for each checkpoint. If you arrive at the checkpoint after the cut-off time you will be asked to retire from the race.
You must check-in at all checkpoints regardless of if you require refreshments/ assistance or not.
Checkpoints are located at:
Checkpoint 1 @ 9.2k
Checkpoint 2 @ 19.1k
Checkpoint 3 @ 26k
Checkpoint 4 @ 33.5k
Checkpoint 5 @ 42.3k
Checkpoint 2 @ 19.1k
Checkpoint 3 @ 26k
Checkpoint 4 @ 33.5k
Checkpoint 5 @ 42.3k
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal & memento
- Free race photos
- Medical support
- UTMB qualifying race
- Fully signed race
- 5 feed stations
- Option to have your own food delivered to feed stations 3, 4 & 5
- Tea and coffee available at the start line
- Free parking
How to get there
Berkshire County Sports Club, Berkshire County Sports Club, Sonning Ln, Sonning, Reading RG4 6ST, UKGet full directions
By Car
Berkshire County Sports Ground is in Sonning, a 13-minute drive from Reading via the A329 and a 29-minute drive from Slough via the M4.
Parking
Free on-site parking will be available. Cars must be removed from the site the same day as there will be no overnight parking available.
By Public Transport
The nearest station to Berkshire County Sports Ground is in Twyford. From Twyford, you can catch the 128, 129 or 850 bus which will take you a short walk away from the race start.
Event day logistics
06:15 - 07:15 Race registration
07:00 - 07:25 Staggered start
17:00 Final cut-off time
Race Packs
You will be able to collect your race pack between 06:15 and 07:15.
Bag Drop
Ultra Violet advises participants to leave bags in the car. Parking will be available a short walk away from the start line. For those not driving, there will be a bag drop space provided however, as it will not be secure, leaving valuables is not advised.
Cut-Off Times
The cut-off time for this event is 10 hours from the earliest start time at 7am. This means the earlier you start, the more time you get. Each checkpoint will have its own cut-off time and athletes will be required to retire if they fall behind this time.
Age Requirements
All participants must be 20 years of age or older on race day.
Toilets
There will be toilets at the start, finish and checkpoint 2 (19.1k). There will be various toilets at points along the course- please see the GoogleMaps for more details.
Kit
- Fully charged mobile phone with emergency numbers included (found on your race number)
- Drink Vessel (bottle/bladder pack etc) holding a minimum of 500ml at the start (please bring ready-filled)
- Foil Blanket
- Waterproof/Showerproof jacket
- Method of payment, in case of emergencies
FAQs
Can I wear headphones at Round Reading UltraMarathon (RRUM)?
Organisers politely ask that participants do not use in-ear headphones for safety reasons.
How much elevation gain is there at Round Reading UltraMarathon (RRUM)?
The course is mostly flat with only 271m of elevation gain through the 50k.
Is there parking available at Round Reading UltraMarathon (RRUM)?
Yes, there will be free onsite parking at Berkshire County Sports Club, Sonning Lane, Sonning, RG4 6ST.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£68