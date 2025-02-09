Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - February

Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - February
£21.67 - £40
About
Join RunThrough in this well-loved and well-organised running event around the infamous track of Aintree Racecourse. This fast and flat looped route is ideal for beginners as well as experienced athletes chasing a new personal best.
Group of 6, Half Marathon, Half Marathon incl. T-Shirt (+£12), and 4 more
Sun, Feb 9, 2025
Liverpool, United Kingdom
4.7
(172 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Aintree Racecourse, Ormskirk Rd, Aintree, Liverpool L9 5AS, UK
Start times
Sunday, Feb 9, 2025
Group of 6: TBCHalf Marathon: 10:00 AMHalf Marathon incl. T-Shirt (+£12): 10:00 AM10k: 10:45 AM10k incl. T-Shirt (+£12): 10:45 AM5k: 11:00 AM5k incl. T-Shirt (£12): 11:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - February
5k
Distance
5km
CourseRoute
1 Loop
£24
10k
Distance
10km
CourseRoute
2 Loops
£26
Half Marathon
Distance
13.1mi
CourseRoute
4 Loops
£28
5k incl. T-Shirt (£12)
Distance
5km
CourseRoute
1 Loop
£36
Route information
This route is mapped around Aintree racecourse, with each race holding a different number of laps.
  • Half Marathon - 4 Laps
  • 10K - 2 Laps
  • 5K - 1 Lap
Each mile will be accurately marked out, directing runners as well as informing them of how far they have to go.
There will be marshals stationed throughout the course to keep runners on the right path as well as encourage them to keep going.
Organizer route images
What's included
  • Unique Finisher's Medal
  • Post-race goodies
  • Marshalled course
  • Water stations
How to get there
Aintree Racecourse, Ormskirk Rd, Aintree, Liverpool L9 5AS, UK
By Train
The nearest train station to the Racecourse is Aintree station, which is just a 6 minute walk away. This station has a direct link to Liverpool Lime Street, which is the nearest mainline station.
Parking
There will be plenty of parking available on site. Parking will be located directly behind the event village.
Event day logistics
10:00 Half Marathon starts
10:45 10k starts
10:55 5k starts
13:00 Race closes
Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the start of your event to allow time for registration and a solid warm up.
Water Station
There will be a water station on each lap of the race, as well as bottled water at the finish.
Cut-off Time
There will be an overall cut-off time of 3 hours for all runners to complete the course.
RunThrough
FAQs
Where can I find photographs of Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - February?
Photographs of Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - February will be uploaded to the organiser's Facebook page after the race.
What is the nearest train station to Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - February?
The closest train station to Aintree Racecourse is Aintree railway station.
Where can I find results for the Run Aintree 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - February?
You can find your results on the RunThrough results page.
