Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
1 / 8
5 +
Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Booked 38 times in the last week
£20 - £54
Booked 38 times in the last week
About
Take to Alton Towers and join thousands in the 10k & Kids Race. Perfect for everyone. All runners out there can enjoy exclusive access to the UK’s largest theme park. Come for an amazing day out, unique medal, and soar around some rollercoasters.
Group of 6 Booking, Adult Spectator Ticket, Child Spectator Ticket, and 3 more
View details
Sat, Nov 16, 2024
View logistics
Alton, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with RunThrough.
Where and when
Location
Alton Towers, Farley Ln, Alton, Stoke-on-Trent ST10 4DB, UK
Start times
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
Group of 6 Booking: TBCAdult Spectator Ticket: TBCChild Spectator Ticket: TBCEarly Bird 10k: 10:00 AMEarly Bird 10k inc T-Shirt (+£12): 10:00 AMJunior Race: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
Early Bird 10k
10km
£42
Early Bird 10k inc T-Shirt (+£12)
10km
£54
Junior Race
2km
£28
Group of 6 Booking
£33.33
Route information
Run this unique course at Britain's largest theme park, with exclusive access to the rides once you've smashed your race.
Runners will be taken past rides on the route, through the gardens, and along the boating lake.
What's included
- FREE Alton Towers Theme Park Access (RRP. £34)
- Fully marked and marshalled route
- Free parking
How to get there
Alton Towers, Farley Ln, Alton, Stoke-on-Trent ST10 4DB, UKGet full directions
By Car
Alton Towers Resort is located between the M1 and the M6 and is well signposted from both motorways. Depending on your direction, the nearest motorway exits are:
- M1 Northbound – Junction 23a
- M1 Southbound – Junction 28
- M6 Northbound – Junction 15
- M6 Southbound – Junction 16
Some Sat Nav systems may take you down a local farm track (especially if you’re coming from the B5417). Please follow the road signs for the last few miles.
By Train
Visit thetrainline.com to search for train times and prices.
Uttoxeter Station is the nearest train station to Alton Towers, just 10 miles from the resort, and is just a 20 minute drive away from the resort or 30 minutes by bus.
Stoke on Trent Rail Station is 15 miles from Alton Towers Resort. A local taxi would take around 25 minutes to the resort.
Derby Train Station is around 25 miles from Alton Towers. From there you will need to order a taxi or a car service to arrive at the resort in around 50 minutes to one hour.
By Bus
The X41 is a daily bus service from Stafford & Uttoxeter to Alton Towers Resort.
Departing Stafford railway station at 9.30am each day, the bus route includes Weston and Uttoxeter on the way to Alton Towers Resort. The X41 departs Alton Towers at 5:30pm.
The 32X is a Monday - Saturday bus service from Stoke Railway Station to Alton Towers Resort.
Departing Stoke railway station at 8.55am each day, the bus route includes Hanley, Werrington & Cheadle on the way to Alton Towers Resort. The 32X departs Alton Towers at 5:30pm.
Event day logistics
Please note that the event date is provisional and subject to change.
10:00 Event starts
12:00 Event ends
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 15 and older to enter the 10k.
There is also a kids race available for the younger runners.
Race Packs
Your race pack must be collected on the day of the event. You will not receive anything in the post. Please arrive at least 45 minutes before your race start time to allow enough time to warm up and collect your race pack.
Half Marathon & 5k
There is also a Half Marathon and 5k available on the Sunday which can be booked here.
Kids Race
This race is open to kids of all ages and adults are more than welcome to join their child or let them run solo - this is an entirely personal preference!
Each participant will receive a medal and post-race goodies.
FAQs
Will I receive my race pack in the post for the Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race event?
No, nothing will be sent to you in the post. All race packs must be collected on the day of the event.
Where can I find my results from the Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race?
Results will be uploaded to RunThrough's website after the race.
Is there a bag drop at Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race?
Yes, there will be a designated area for participants to leave their belongings while they complete the race. There will be staff managing this station to ensure all belongings are safe. This service is free of charge.
How can I find my race photos from the Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race?
Race photos will be available on RunThrough's Facebook page after the event.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£20 - £54