About
RunThrough are happy to announce that Run Alton Towers will be returning in 2024 for a weekend of running fun. The Half Marathon and 5k are fantastic races, bound to challenge runners of all stripes. Stick around after the race to make the most of Alton Towers' famous rollercoasters.
Sun, Nov 17, 2024
View logistics
Alton, United Kingdom
View location
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Alton Towers, Farley Ln, Alton, Stoke-on-Trent ST10 4DB, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
Group of 6 Booking: TBCAdult Spectator Ticket: TBCChild Spectator Ticket: TBCEarly Bird 5k: 10:00 AMEarly Bird 5k inc T-Shirt (+£12): 10:00 AMEarly Bird Half Marathon: 10:00 AMEarly Bird Half Marathon inc T-Shirt (+£12): 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024
Early Bird 5k
5km
£40
Early Bird 5k inc T-Shirt (+£12)
5km
£52
Early Bird Half Marathon
13.1mi
£44
Early Bird Half Marathon inc T-Shirt (+£12)
13.1mi
£56
Route information
Run this unique course at Britain's largest theme park, with exclusive access to the rides once you've smashed your race. The route will take runners past rides, through the gardens, and along the boating lake. You will stick the paths and roads within the park
Both races start and finish in front of the stunning castle.
What's included
- Free access to Alton Towers Theme Park (RRP £34)
- Unique Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Water station
- Post-race goodies
- Free parking
- Fully marked and marshalled route
- Official photography
How to get there
Alton Towers, Farley Ln, Alton, Stoke-on-Trent ST10 4DB, UK
By Car
Alton Towers Resort is located between the M1 and the M6 and is well signposted from both motorways. Depending on your direction, the nearest motorway exits are:
- M1 Northbound – Junction 23a
- M1 Southbound – Junction 28
- M6 Northbound – Junction 15
- M6 Southbound – Junction 16
Some Sat Nav systems may take you down a local farm track (especially if you’re coming from the B5417). Please follow the road signs for the last few miles.
By Train
Visit thetrainline.com to search for train times and prices.
Uttoxeter Station is the nearest train station to Alton Towers, just 10 miles from the resort, and is just a 20 minute drive away from the resort or 30 minutes by bus.
Stoke on Trent Rail Station is 15 miles from Alton Towers Resort. A local taxi would take around 25 minutes to the resort.
Derby Train Station is around 25 miles from Alton Towers. From there you will need to order a taxi or a car service to arrive at the resort in around 50 minutes to one hour.
By Bus
The X41 is a daily bus service from Stafford & Uttoxeter to Alton Towers Resort.
Departing Stafford railway station at 9.30am each day, the bus route includes Weston and Uttoxeter on the way to Alton Towers Resort. The X41 departs Alton Towers at 5:30pm.
The 32X is a Monday - Saturday bus service from Stoke Railway Station to Alton Towers Resort.
Departing Stoke railway station at 8.55am each day, the bus route includes Hanley, Werrington & Cheadle on the way to Alton Towers Resort. The 32X departs Alton Towers at 5:30pm.
Event day logistics
Please note that this event's date is provisional and is subject to change.
10:00 Half Marathon & 5k start
13:00 Half Marathon cut-off time
Age Requirements
You must be at least 17 years old on the day of the event to participate in the Half Marathon and 11 and older to enter the 5k.
Cut-Off Time
There is a strict cut-off time of 3 hours for the Half Marathon event. Please ensure you can complete the distance within this time frame before registering for this event.
Race Packs
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Bag Drop
There will be a secure bag drop on site. This service is free of charge.
10k and Kids Race
There is also a 10k and Kids Race available on the Saturday which can be booked here.
FAQs
Where can I find my results from the Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k?
Results will be uploaded to RunThrough's website after the race.
Is there a cut-off time for the Run Alton Towers Half Marathon?
Yes, there is a strict 3 hour cut-off time for the Half Marathon. Please make sure you can complete the distance in this time frame before deciding to enter.
Is there a bag drop at Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k?
Yes, there will be a designated area for participants to leave their belongings while they complete the race. There will be staff managing this station to ensure all belongings are safe. This service is free of charge.
£20 - £56