Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k

Head to Dalton Park Outlet in Murton, County Durham for this new sundowner event offering a variety of distances for all ages and abilities. With a 10k, 5k and Junior Run to choose from, all levels will be catered for!

The 10k is an adventurous, undulating route involving off-road trails, tarmac paths and footpaths. The 5k route is a mixture of trails and tarmac paths, with more multi-terrain elements than before.

For young runners, the Junior 2k Run is aimed at those aged 5-16. Children under 11 can be accompanied by a parent or adult for free.

All runners are entitled to a 10% discount in the Dalton Park New Balance shop - simply show your race number when making your purchase.